Where to find holiday performances, gift markets and lights in San Diego

🎵 Music

San Diego Symphony Leslie Odom Jr. is shown in an undated photo.

Leslie Odom Jr.: The Christmas Tour

Award-winning singer and actor Leslie Odom Jr., known for bringing to life the role of Aaron Burr in "Hamilton," will perform R&B, pop and jazz spins on holiday classics, including favorites from his 2020 release, "The Christmas Album."

Details : 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. Jacobs Music Center, 1245 Seventh Ave., downtown. $39+.

San Diego Opera: 'Making Merry'

The San Diego Opera Chorus will perform holiday songs and carols, including selections from the opera "Silent Night" by Kevin Puts and "Chanukah Suite" arranged by Jason Robert Brown. San Diego Civic Organist Raúl Prieto Ramírez will accompany the singers.

Details : 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., downtown. $23+.

Choir! Choir! Choir!: Un-Silent Night

In this ArtPower event at UC San Diego, audience members sing along to seasonal tunes directed by Daveed Goldman and Nobu Adilman of Choir! Choir! Choir!, who recently presented a choral collaboration at the border wall . For "Un-Silent Night," they'll teach the audience everything they need to know to sing each holiday song. The concert begins with a holiday market.

Details : 4 p.m. holiday market; 6 p.m. concert on Sunday, Dec. 8. Epstein Family Amphitheater, 9480 Innovation Ln., UC San Diego. Free (RSVP required).

'Noel Noel'

The San Diego Symphony, San Diego Master Chorale and San Diego Children's Choir join forces for a family-friendly musical, theatrical and storytelling production. Expect festive singalongs.

Details : 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec 13-15. Jacobs Music Center, 1245 Seventh Ave., downtown. $39+.

Spreckels Organ Society: December Holiday Concerts

Holiday music arranged for choir and organ will be performed on stage with projections by the local collective SonderEyes at an evening concert Dec. 14. The following afternoon, singer Lauren Leigh joins San Diego Civic Organist Raúl Prieto Ramírez on stage at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion for a singalong holiday concert.

Like all concerts on the Balboa Park organ stage, these are free to the public.

Details : Concert: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Singalong: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. Spreckels Organ Pavilion, 2125 Pan American E Rd., Balboa Park. Free.

San Diego Gay Men's Chorus: 'Jingle'

The annual "Jingle" holiday show by the San Diego Gay Men's Chorus features a live band and a wide range of classic holiday music — plus some dance numbers.

Details : 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14-15. Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., downtown. $44+.

Karli Cadel / Cygnet Theatre Actor David McBean is shown on stage in Cygnet Theatre's production of "A Christmas Carol" in an undated photo.

🎭 Theater

'Your Local Theater Presents: A Christmas Carol, By Charles Dickens, Again'

Playwright Anna Ouyang Moench's new comedy follows a young actor who returns to the same local theater production of "A Christmas Carol" year after year — though his roles change as he ages. Moench, part of the writing room for Apple TV+'s "Severance," has a knack for writing powerful and relatable character-driven plays like the recent Moxie Theatre production of "Birds of North America."

Details : Nov. 19 - Dec. 15. La Jolla Playhouse, 2910 La Jolla Village Dr., La Jolla. $30+.

New Village Arts: 'Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play'

Locals Jon Lorenz and Lance Arthur Smith adapted "Miracle on 34th Street" into a musical "radio play" format — think: fun sound effects and a cast of talented singers. The story centers on a new Macy's store Santa Claus and the questions raised about belief and miracles.

Details : Nov. 22 - Dec. 24. New Village Arts, 2787 State St., Carlsbad. $25-$60.

Cygnet Theatre: 'A Christmas Carol'

Cygnet's artistic director Sean Murray's adaptation of "A Christmas Carol" returns with even more original music and new touches that elevate the already funny, heartwarming and engaging script and production.

Details : Nov. 29 - Dec. 24. Cygnet Theatre, 4040 Twiggs St., Old Town. $39+.

Coronado Playhouse: 'Holiday Cabaret'

Coronado Playhouse presents two versions of its "Holiday Cabaret" production. One, labeled as "Nice," includes three performances of family-friendly singalongs and holiday music. The other, called "Naughty," is a one-night-only adult-themed show with cheeky humor and questionable language.

Details : "Nice": Dec. 13-15. "Naughty": 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Coronado Playhouse, 1835 Strand Way, Coronado. $27.

The Old Globe: 'A Christmas Carol, A Ghost Story Told by Jefferson Mays'

Actor and playwright Jefferson Mays will perform the astonishing feat of portraying more than 50 characters in Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" as a one-person show. The production is directed by the Globe's artistic director, Barry Edelstein.

Details : Dec. 12-22. The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park. $64+.

Grand Kyiv Ballet A dancer from the Grand Kyiv Ballet is shown in an undated performance photo of "The Nutcracker."

💃 Dance

Grand Kyiv Ballet: 'The Snow Queen' and 'The Nutcracker'

The Grand Kyiv Ballet from Ukraine will perform two holiday ballets in San Diego this winter. "The Snow Queen" features the music of Edvard Grieg, Mozart, Vivaldi and Jules Massenet, and will be performed at the Civic Theatre in November. Later in December, the company will bring its "Nutcracker" to California Center for the Arts Escondido.

Details: " The Snow Queen ": Nov. 19 at San Diego Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Ave., downtown. $49+. " The Nutcracker ": 7 p.m. Dec. 27 at California Center for the Arts, 340 N. Escondido Ave., Escondido. $46.80+.

'Campana Sobre Campana': Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar and Ballet Folklorico del Rio Grande

The famed Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar and Ballet Folklorico del Rio Grande will combine dance and music to share Mexican traditions for the holiday season, from posadas to piñatas.

Details : 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Epstein Family Amphitheater, 9480 Innovation Ln., UC San Diego.

City Ballet: 'The Nutcracker'

San Diego City Ballet's award-winning, traditional ballet production of "The Nutcracker" features choreography by Elizabeth Wistrich, informed by the work of Rudolph Nureyev, Lev Ivanov, Vassily Vainonen and William Christensen. The dancers are accompanied live by the City Ballet Orchestra.

Details : Dec. 20-23. California Center for the Arts, 340 N. Escondido Ave., Escondido. $39+.

San Diego Ballet: 'The Nutcracker'

An East County "The Nutcracker": San Diego Ballet brings its skillful artistry and the holiday tradition to the Magnolia for one day only.

Details : 1 p.m and 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21. The Magnolia, 210 E. Main St., El Cajon. $48+.

Courtesy of Lightscape "Floraison," part of "Lightscape," is shown installed at the San Diego Botanic Garden in a previous year.

🎨 Visual arts

San Diego Botanic Garden: 'Lightscape'

"Lightscape" returns to the San Diego Botanic Gardens, with many of the favorite light installations by international artists from previous years — including "California Poppies" and the ultra-Instagrammable "Winter Cathedral." New this year is a "Flame Skimmer Dragonfly." Vendors throughout the gardens sell festive treats.

Details : Nov. 15, 2024 - Jan. 5, 2025. San Diego Botanic Garden, 300 Quail Gardens Dr., Encinitas. $23+.

Brian and Ryan: 'A Kitschmas Pageant'

Local performance artists Brian Black and Ryan Bulis, known as Brian and Ryan, will bring back their beloved and strange "Kitschmas Pageant," featuring a welcome dose of weirdness and whimsy to the holiday season with art installations, performance art and gifts.

Details : 6-9 p.m. Dec. 6, 2024. On view through Jan. 5, 2025. Athenaeum Art Center, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights. Free.

'City Lights: An Immersive Journey Through Light & Sound'

This outdoor light, sound and visual art production is a new and decidedly less traditional spin on winter lights displays. Inspired by the idea of a city's "heartbeat," the installation features a series of zones with interactive projections and light sculptures, as well as sound design. At the 50-minute experience, drinks and snacks are available to buy from El Comal.

Details : 5:30-10:30 p.m. Dec. 6, 2024 - Jan. 19, 2025. Quartyard, 1301 Market St., East Village. $15-$20.

The Festive Forest at Banner Ranch

A nature lover's spin on a holiday lights display, Banner Ranch adorns its orchards with festive decor for a half-mile walk and offers wintry snacks for sale. Banner is about seven miles outside of Julian, so bundle up for chilly mountain air.

Details : 4:30-8:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Nov. 29-Dec. 29. Banner Ranch, 36342 Hwy 78, Julian/Banner. $5-$10.

Luke Schmuecker / Farnam West Creative Shoppers browse through records at a 2023 Holiday Market collaboration between Part Time Lover, Folk Arts, In Sheeps Clothing and Japonesia. This year's event is at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego.

🍴 Festivals, food and markets

Japanese Friendship Garden Holiday Market

The annual holiday market at the Japanese Friendship Garden is a great chance to buy gifts and treats from local vendors, and also check out the gardens and exhibits currently on view. Don't miss the "Yōkai" exhibit , which explores Japanese folklore monsters.

Details : 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Japanese Friendship Garden, 2215 Pan American Rd. E., Balboa Park. Included with admission: $14-$16.

East Village Tree Lighting and Holiday Market

Vendors and local artisans will sell handmade gifts with a backdrop of live music, food and family-friendly activities at the outdoor Quartyard event space. The tree lighting ceremony will take place at 6:45 p.m.

Details : 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. Quartyard, 1301 Market St., East Village. Free.

'Winter Mkt.'

Record lovers rejoice: Local vinyl-themed businesses Part Time Lover and Folk Arts Rare Records have partnered with In Sheep’s Clothing, LA-based record/hi-fi shop, and the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego to host a winter gift market at the museum. The market is free, and each RSVP grants half-price admission to the museum that day. All-vinyl DJs will entertain the shoppers, including Laurie Piña.

Details : 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. MCASD, 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. Free.

Downtown Chula Vista Tree Lighting and Farmer's Market

The Chula Vista Farmer’s Market will stay open late to ring in the city's annual tree lighting ceremony. Carolers will be on hand for some singalongs.

Details : 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. Memorial Park, 364 Third Ave., Chula Vista. Free.

Petco Park Holiday Market

Santa, live reindeer, a carousel and holiday lighting displays will brighten up this holiday market at Petco Park's Gallagher Square, which runs on a selection of dates throughout the season.

Details : Dec. 5-27. Petco Park, 100 Park Blvd., downtown. $20.80-$27.78.

December Nights

The long-running, free family event for the holidays, December Nights, returns to Balboa Park with two jam-packed nights of performances, world food, vendors and free museum admission.

Details : 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6-7. Balboa Park. Free.

Winter Wonderland

California Center for the Arts Escondido brings real snow to the city at its annual, free Winter Wonderland festival, with crafts, a local gift market and food and drinks.

Details : Dec. 7-8, California Center for the Arts, 340 N. Escondido Ave., Escondido

44th Annual Kwanzaa Celebration: 'Umoja, Unity'

The WorldBeat Center's 44th annual Kwanzaa celebration kicks off the seven-day African American tradition of Kwanzaa with the theme of unity, or "umoja." Over four nights, the organization will present unique performances, drumming, poetry, free seeds and a big feast.

Details : 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26. WorldBeat Center, 2100 Park Blvd., Balboa Park. Free.

Liberty Station Hanukkah and Menorah Lighting

Kick off the first night of Hanukkah with a menorah lighting and festivities at Liberty Station near the seasonal ice rink. The public menorah lighting is in partnership with The Chabads of Downtown San Diego and Pacific Beach, and will stay on view in Liberty Station, lit each night for the remainder of Hanukkah.

Details : 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26. Liberty Station Central Promenade, 2850 Roosevelt Rd., Liberty Station. Free.

Hanukkah Festival

Seaport Village hosts a Hanukkah celebration with live music, performances, a menorah lighting and family-friendly activities.

Details : 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28. Lighthouse District at Seaport Village, 849 West Harbor Dr., downtown. Free.

Ken Casey / SDCYB Dancers from San Diego Civic Youth Ballet perform in "The Nutcracker" in an undated photo.

🎈 For the kids

'Toy Trains Through the Decades'

The San Diego Model Railroad Museum is a delight during the holidays, with festival scenes and a Christmas tree in the middle of the model train tracks. This year’s exhibit showcases trains dating back to the late 1800s.

Details : Nov. 19, 2024 - Jan. 5, 2025. San Diego Model Railroad Museum, 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park. $20 adults, children are free.

San Diego Civic Youth Ballet: 'The Nutcracker'

The talented youngsters of the San Diego Civic Youth Ballet present their annual performance of the traditional story of "The Nutcracker." This production and crowd (lots of performer families) is ideal for all ages, and serves as a great introduction to "The Nutcracker" or ballet in general for first-timers.

Details : Dec. 13-22. Casa del Prado Theatre, 160 Village Place., Balboa Park. $27.

'Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!'

This annual musical production has become a tradition for many local families, featuring all of the classic Who-ville hits. Be sure to check out the Old Globe's festive decorations and Grinch-themed tree outside before the show.

Details : Nov. 6 - Dec. 31. The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park. $26+.

Nutcracker Tea with San Diego Ballet

San Diego Ballet will perform excerpts of its "The Nutcracker" production alongside a holiday tea party, with Santa and ballerinas to delight all ages.