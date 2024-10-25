This Halloween discover Japan's yōkai monsters

There is a new exhibit at the Japanese Friendship Garden in Balboa Park and it’s perfect for Halloween.

Momoka Nakajima, visitor engagement coordinator with the garden, has some monsters she wants you to meet called yōkai.

"Yōkais are Japanese ancient monsters," Nakajima explained. "People from old time, they embodied their thoughts and fears into any item. So their anxiety or fears turned into yōkais. They believed that each item, anything has a soul in it."

Matthew Meyer Artist Matthew Meyer's illustration of a karakasa kozō that you can find at the Japanese Garden's Yōkai Exhibit. Undated image.

Which is why you will find umbrellas with single large eyes and a tongue in the exhibit space.

"The umbrella is a great manifestation of this idea of the spirit that's within everything," added Ramie Tateishi, arts and humanities professor at National University. "It could be in a stone. It could be in tools. There's a whole subgenre of these tool yōkai. And so the umbrella is one of those, and they manifest themselves with an eye and usually a tongue. And you can see examples of these umbrella's, and also lanterns."

Beth Accomando At the Yokai Pop Up Exhibit you can find lantern monsters as well as the movie "The Great Yokai War" (1968) playing on a monitor. Oct. 24, 2024

But yōkai can be more than just monsters.

"Yōkai describes any phenomenon that's out of the ordinary or is unusual," Tateishi said. "It could take the form of these monsters, but it could even be just any unexplained natural happening."

So yōkai can be an ordinary household item that comes to life when it’s older than100 years or it can be spirits, ghosts, shape-shifting monsters, and anthropomorphic animals.

Tokyo Broadcasting System The yuki onna or snow woman as seen in the Japanese television series called "Kaiki Daisakusen" ("Operation: Mystery!" for its U.S. release). 1971

Tateishi recalls one that made an impression on him as a kid: "As I'm looking at this wonderful gallery here of the yōkai, the yuki-onna really stands out to me because it’s actually my favorite one. It's a spirit that comes back for revenge or has some reason for sticking around in the material world. There was a television series called 'Kaiki Daisakusen" ("Operation: Mystery!" for its U.S. release) And in the final episode, about the yuki-onna, it turns out that she is real."

The Great Yokai War (1968) ORIGINAL TRAILER SUB [HD]

The exhibit has the 1968 film known in the U.S. as "The Great Yōkai War" running for visitors to watch.

Like Tateishi, Emiko Scudder has childhood memories of yōkai in pop culture.

Gegege no Kitarou OP (1968) [AI Upscaled]

"We grew up with yōkai," Scudder said. "It was more cartoonish, scary story."

Matthew Meyer The kuchisake onna, here illustrated by Matthew Meyer, is the ghost of a woman who was mutilated and has come back to wreak vengeance on the world. Undated image.

A more traditional rendering of the yōkai can be found in the art of Matthew Meyer, which is featured in the exhibit.

"We have in a partnership with an American artist. His name is Matthew Meyer," said Scudder, who is the exhibit coordinator for the Japanese Garden. "So he is fascinated by the yōkai. He is introducing Japanese yōkai to the world. So we have nicely been in a partnership with him, and he allowed us to use his illustrations."

The Yōkai Pop Up Exhibit at the Japanese Friendship Garden may be small but it will open your imagination to a wide new realm of supernatural possibilities this Halloween and beyond.