'55 and Still Alive:' Chicano Park commemorates over five decades of resilience

This Saturday is the 55th annual Chicano Park Day commemoration. Organized by the Chicano Park Steering Committee, it commemorates the activists and community members who fought for the park to be built, and the younger generations who are picking up the fight.

Also, what does it mean to be Chicana? The anthology, "Somos Xicanas" edited by Luz Schweig, explores the breadth of the Chicana experience by featuring stories and written work from over 80 writers from across the country — including two San Diego poets, who will be reading their own work at this year's Chicano Park Day commemoration.

Guests