KPBS Holiday Gift Guide: 25 unique local gifts from San Diego artisans and creatives

This festive season, the KPBS Holiday Gift Guide brings together a thoughtfully curated selection of gifts chosen by our staff to celebrate San Diego's vibrant local scene. From handmade goods and specialty foods to paddleboard lessons and must-reads, each gift idea showcases the creativity and craftsmanship of San Diego's artisans and makers.

Whether you're looking for a memorable experience or a one-of-a-kind piece, these recommendations support small businesses and reflect the spirit of our diverse community. Check out the full guide below to find meaningful, locally inspired presents for everyone on your list.



Andrea Overturf Mixed Media Art

Beth Accomando After covering mixed-media artist Andrea Overturf, Beth Accomando got two of her pieces: Babypus, created with a Tonka truck as the base, and Clockwork Orange Baby, made from used doll parts.

Andrea Overturf makes one-of-a-kind mixed-media art and sculptures. Anyone who likes unique art with a dark, humorous flair will love her work. Andrea’s pieces are truly unique — no one else will ever have something that looks exactly like the piece you buy. I discovered her art at The Studio Door while working on a story and immediately fell in love with her dark, inventive and playful style. I even ended up shopping with her at the swap meet, where she scavenges for materials, and I bought one of the pieces she was working on. Later, I covered her creative process and how she builds her pieces. Now, she’s experimenting with new materials, so I’m on the lookout for another piece. I’m just waiting for the one that clicks with me and calls my name.

Check out her Instagram page to inquire about available sculptures.

— Beth Accomando, KPBS Cinema Junkie

Casa y Cocina Goodie Box

Casa y Cocina Casa y Cocina Goodie Boxes are wrapped à la Casa y Cocina, with stickers, postcards, decorative tissue paper, colorful ribbon and a lavish amount of crinkled paper so the goods arrive undamaged.

This thoughtfully curated box of Mexican home and kitchen goodies makes a wonderful gift for foodies or as a housewarming surprise. The collection features a diverse mix of items from all over Mexico, including pieces by local Latine artisans. It’s an easy and meaningful way to send a cozy bundle of items to someone special, with everything wrapped with care and ready to brighten their day. Casa y Cocina, along with its sister shop Artelexia, offers a wide selection of Mexican and Latine gifts that are sure to delight anyone on your list.

The goodie box is available in-store (3030 N Park Way, North Park) or online through the Casa y Cocina website.

— Roxy de la Rosa, TV Programming Coordinator

Handcrafted Chili Oils: K&T Kitchen, Haru Haru, Nightshade, Karanchi

Jovis Aipheng A spoonful of Haru Haru chili oil brings the heat to a bowl of khao piak sen, a traditional Lao chicken noodle soup.

For the spice lover in your life (or maybe that’s you?), these chili oils — all crafted by local Asian culinary artists — go beyond the usual pantry staple, adding that extra "oomph" to any dish. For my family, trying out new spicy foods is practically a hobby, and these chili oils have quickly become some of our favorite finds. Each one has its own personality: K&T Kitchen’s Thai Spice blend is rich and savory; Haru Haru’s spice has a touch of sweetness; Nightshade's intense flavor enhances every bite; and the crunch of Karanchi Spicy Chili Crisps is chef’s kiss. Spice up your gift-giving — or your next meal!

These San Diego-made chili oils are available online through each maker’s website.

— Chrissy Nguyen, Arts Editor



City Farmers Nursery Gift Certificate

Chrissy Nguyen From learning about unusual plants to making new turtle friends, there's something special around every corner of City Farmers Nursery.

A visit to City Farmers Nursery creates lasting memories for everyone. Family-owned since 1972, the City Heights nursery has something for all ages, from animals like bunnies and donkeys to an incredible variety of plants. My daughter loved our recent visit — she picked out a passion fruit tree for her grandpa and found a set of kid-sized gardening tools for herself. City Farmers is more than just a nursery; it’s a resource center that offers free monthly classes — think cultivating mushrooms and composting basics — and a year-round free seeds program. After exploring the sprawling grounds, we enjoyed a tasty meal and live music next door at Nate’s Garden Grill. For plant lovers, aspiring gardeners, nature enthusiasts or anyone who enjoys a day of discovery and fun, a City Farmers Nursery gift certificate would make a terrific gift.

Gift certificates are available in-store (10 Euclid Ave., City Heights) or online through the City Farmers Nursery website.

— Chrissy Nguyen, Arts Editor



Godzilla '65 Victory Celebration ReAction Figure

Beth Accomando Beth Accomando welcoming her victory dancing Godzilla ReAction figure from Super7 San Diego.

It’s Godzilla’s 70th birthday, and after doing a Godzilla home haunt, I can say this figure is a must-have for any fan of Big G. This toy captures one of the most iconic and joyful images that any Godzilla fan would appreciate. While it’s not a handcrafted work of art, the Super7 team creates toys that feed collectors’ nostalgia for pop culture. They don’t just make products — they design box art and packaging, always choosing just the right scene or moment from a film, TV show, or fandom to make you go, "Aw," and want to own it. Super7 specializes in the geekiest toys, and this one represents Godzilla’s celebratory hopping dance of joy from "Invasion of Astro-Monster." Based in San Francisco, Super7 has its only other retail store in San Diego, where they hold parties, events and special Comic-Con activations. Plus, the staff is just as nerdy and fun as the fans they cater to.

The figure is available in-store (701 Eighth Ave., East Village) or online through the Super7 website.

— Beth Accomando, KPBS Cinema Junkie



Heartwork Coffee

San Diego’s lively coffee scene is filled with local shops that roast their own beans. Heartwork Coffee, with its roots in Chula Vista since 2018, brings musical flair to the mix. Run by veterans of San Diego’s punk and hardcore music community, Heartwork’s music roots show in everything from the shop’s name (a nod to the metal album Heartwork by Carcass) to the shop’s mural featuring the black sheep from Minor Threat’s "Out of Step" EP cover.

You can pick up a bag or gift card at their Mission Hills shop (3993 Goldfinch St.) or order online — they even offer decaf and instant options.

— Lara McCaffrey, Web Producer



The Jazz Lounge Membership

The Jazz Lounge in Rolando is the ultimate spot for jazz lovers. Founded by local musician Leonard Patton, this intimate venue is his dream come to life, and he’s thrilled to share it with the community. The vibe here is amazing — small, friendly and a place where everyone becomes friends for a night around incredible live music. Every time I walk through the door, I feel a sense of jazz joy. For the jazz enthusiast in your life, a season ticket membership is the gift.

Memberships, available in-person (6818 El Cajon Blvd., Rolando) or online through The Jazz Lounge website, allow you to select the number of concerts you’d like to attend, and tickets can be redeemed throughout the year for a lineup featuring mostly local musicians.

— Heather Milne, Director of Communications and Marketing



Lloyd Wood Craft Earrings

Christopher Lloyd Tucker This laser-cut wooden portrait doubles as a holder for a pair of beautiful hardwood puzzle-piece earrings. The portrait is cut into cherry wood and comes with the earrings pictured.

Discover the intricate art of Christopher Lloyd Tucker on his Etsy shop, where the multimedia artist offers offers distinctive jewelry that combines art with everyday wear. Tucker is known for stunning, puzzle-like pieces that reflect deep emotion and meticulous craftsmanship. To create these pieces, he begins with a digital drawing, then processes the colors into rough, intricate shapes and patterns instead of gradients. Using a laser cutter, he fashions these shapes out of different pieces of wood, adding splashes of acrylic for color. Then, the puzzle begins. "I even actually often draw myself a map so that I have some sense of how to put the pieces back together because sometimes there's hundreds to thousands of pieces to reassemble," Tucker told me in 2022. This craftsmanship is evident in his jewelry, too.

Shop for the earrings on the Lloyd Wood Craft Etsy page.

— Julia Dixon Evans, Arts Reporter



Lofi Potter Vase

Apollo Emporium Lofi Potter pieces can be found at Apollo Emporium in Little Italy.

This handmade vase by local artist Daniel Markowitz of Lofi Potter makes a thoughtful gift for art and music lovers. In addition to crafting pottery, Markowitz also composes lo-fi music. Each Lofi Potter piece includes a QR code that links to a specially curated lo-fi playlist, adding a unique, multisensory experience. The blue bud vase is my favorite!

Available at Apollo Emporium (801 W Hawthorn St. Suite 109, Little Italy) or on the Lofi Potter Etsy page.

— Emily Wenk, Mid-Level Development Officer



Local Artist Collaborations at MCASD Gift Shop

The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego gift shop collaborates with select local creatives to produce exclusive goods like baseball hats, T-shirts, totes, sunglasses, ceramics and more. Support a local museum and local artists like Georgina Treviño, Amel Janae , Panca and collectives like the Expo Design Market , Future is Color and more. Plus, I love an excuse to browse a museum gift shop.

Visit the store in-person at the museum (1100 Kettner Ave., La Jolla), or click through the " Only at MCASD: Shop Collaborations " section of their online store.

— Julia Dixon Evans, Arts Reporter



Mission Trails Swag

Mission Trails Regional Park The MTRP Holiday Marketplace supports local makers, independent artists, BIPOC, LGBTQ+ and women-owned small businesses.

Perfect for the outdoorsy San Diegan in your life! The Mission Trails Regional Park (MTRP) gift shop (online and in the Visitor Center) offers a selection of uniquely designed park swag, from a Cowles Mountain T-shirt to a park topo map Nalgene bottle and the classic park logo trucker hat. When you shop, you're supporting a great nature nonprofit foundation while gifting something off the beaten path in more ways than one. Plus, if you visit in person, you can enjoy the park and the beautiful Visitor Center, and check out the selection of books and handmade gifts at the shop. My MTRP trucker hat is one of my outdoor essentials, and the Cowles Mountain tee proudly reps the beloved local hike, which is celebrating its 50th birthday this year.

Shop Mission Trails swag online or at the Visitor Center (1 Father Junipero Serra Trail) gift shop.

— Julia Dixon Evans, Arts Reporter



Seabreeze Chocolates and Chocolate Classes

Seabreeze Chocolates Chocolatier Jim Lantry leads a chocolate making class at the Seabreeze Chocolates boutique and factory in Carmel Valley.

For a gift that’s both delicious and interactive, Seabreeze Chocolate in San Diego is a must-visit. As the city’s only public chocolate factory, visitors can watch the entire chocolate-making process up-close. Seabreeze hosts hands-on classes for adults, where you can make your own colorful truffles with flavored ganache — ideal for date nights or team-building. Founder Jim Lantry keeps the atmosphere fun and engaging with his humor and expertise. For younger chocolatiers, there are decorating classes that let kids "paint" their own chocolate bars and learn the basics of how cacao is grown and chocolate is made. I recently took my daughter, and she was thrilled to create her own chocolate bar, proudly calling herself a "chocolate chef" for the day. Whether you’re gifting a class or a box of their chocolates, Seabreeze is sure to make any chocolate lover’s day — because really, who isn’t a chocolate lover?

Gift a class or box of chocolates from Seabreeze, available for purchase at their boutique and factory (3840 Valley Centre Dr. Suite 604, Carmel Valley) or online through their website.

— Chrissy Nguyen, Arts Editor



Sew Loka Clothing & Accessories

Chicana fashion designer sewing together a beautiful life in Barrio Logan

Tote bags, shirts and sweatshirts from Sew Loka make for sustainable and stylish gifts from a local designer. My friend Neda gave me one of their tote bags, and it’s one of my favorite items. Read more about Sew Loka and owner Claudia Rodriguez-Biezunski’s art here .

Discover sustainable and stylish gifts from Sew Loka, including tote bags, shirts, and sweatshirts, available at their Barrio Logan shop (Sew Loka, 2113 Logan Ave. Suite B) or online.

— Brooke Ruth, Sr. Producer of Audio News



Strenger Studio Calligraphy Pen

Strenger Studio This delicate floral quill by Kous not only produces beautiful calligraphy but also serves as a lovely piece of decor when not used for writing.

Have you ever wanted to up your handwriting game or try your hand (pun intended) at calligraphy? Strenger Studio, founded by husband-and-wife team Claudia and Eric Strenger, is the perfect place to start. In addition to offering calligraphy pens and stationery for sale, the studio also hosts workshops where you can learn the art of calligraphy. Strenger Studio is open to everyone, whether you’re a complete beginner or a seasoned pro. A Strenger calligraphy pen would be an awesome gift for anyone who loves stationery or writing. It’s a fun way to enhance your handwriting and see the flourishes made with pen and ink. It’s unique, personal and just quirky enough to entice someone to try their hand at something new. Pick up a pen and add a workshop as a gift to make it even more special!

Strenger calligraphy supplies and workshops are available at their Old Town studio (2707 Congress St. Suite 1D/1) or online.

— Leslie Gonzalez, Web Producer



Tintype Family Portrait Session

Jiyan Rios Zandi From capture to creation: On the left a tintype portrait session in action; on the right, the wet metal process brings the image to life, showcasing the timeless beauty of 19th-century photography.

Our digital pictures are all filtered through the processors of a camera or a smartphone. But with analog photography, it's a tactile process. Chemicals capture the physical light itself as it bounces off of a person or an object. Touching an old analog photograph of a person is almost like touching them — even after they've passed away. Tintypes, photos made on metal, are an especially neat kind of analog photograph. San Diego photographer Rafael Rios uses the 1850s wet plate collodion technique to create these portraits with a lasting, timeless quality. The tintypes take around 30 minutes to produce, and you can witness the whole process in his Ojo Creativo studio in Barrio Logan. Rios describes creating tintypes as "artesanal" and "like slow cooking."

Portrait sessions with Rafael Rios can be booked in his Ojo Creativo studio (2151 Logan Ave. Studio T, Barrio Logan) or online; gift certificates are also available.

— Kori Suzuki, South Bay & Imperial Valley Reporter



Tosh Werks Crochet Art

Tosh Werks For the plant-challenged person in your life, gift a crochet cactus from Tosh Werks — zero maintenance required!

Tosh Werks is a local art and design studio, run by artists Robert and Asia Estigoy, that handcrafts the cutest fiber art items — plants, animals, even crochet taxidermy. I actually came across their booth at San Diego Comic-Con and bought myself a mini crochet cactus. They were so lovely to chat with; we talked about how they’re big on promoting art and literacy across the city, partnering with the San Diego Public Library and various art festivals. This is a great gift because you’re supporting a studio that’s not only creating adorable pieces but also giving back to the community.

You can browse and purchase their charming crochet art pieces on their Etsy shop.

— Julianna Domingo, KPBS Midday Edition Producer



West Coast Paddle Boards + SUP Pups Dog Paddleboarding Lessons

For a standout gift that combines adventure with quality time, consider West Coast Paddle Boards and SUP Pups. Based in San Diego, they offer paddleboard rentals and lessons — including the basics of training your dog to join you on the water. Samantha of SUP Pups has been helping dog owners paddleboard with their pets for 10 years. You can reserve lessons or gear rentals online, or give the experience as a gift certificate. I love Liberty Station for paddleboarding! It feels a little like a hidden gem, away from the bustle of more "beachy" or touristy places on the coast or Mission Bay. The launch spot is a small sandy beach, and it's an easy paddle to beautiful downtown views. And while I'm not a dog owner, I am absolutely charmed seeing dogs paddleboarding alongside their humans.

You can reserve paddleboard lessons or rentals, or purchase gift certificates, directly on their website or West Coast Paddle Sports (2592 Laning Rd., Point Loma).

— Julia Dixon Evans, Arts Reporter



WTF Mary San Diego Neighborhood Ornaments

WTF Mary From La Jolla to Barrio Logan, celebrate the spirit of San Diego with WTF Mary's handcrafted neighborhood ornaments.

The neighborhood and city signs throughout San Diego County are one of my favorite parts of living here. Local artist Mary Kristo creates miniature replica ornaments of these signs. Each one is designed and handmade by her, and they're so cute! These ornaments make great gifts to commemorate time spent in any of the available neighborhoods.

Browse and shop these handmade San Diego neighborhood ornaments from the WTF Mary website or her Instagram page.

— Brenden Tuccinardi, Web Producer



San Diego Book Collection

Celebrate San Diego’s culture, history and nature with this collection of books, quintessential for gifting. — KPBS Staff