San Diego weekend arts events: Design, pompoms and Ravel

Top picks

EXPO Design Market + Play Day

Visual art, Design, Music, Family | EXPO Design Market takes over the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego (MCASD) this weekend with local publishing, design, fashion and music creatives and vendors selling and sharing their wares.

Stacy Keck / MCASD Anna Zeltins of the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego is shown in an undated photo.

The project is in collaboration with Good Faith and Mortis Studio. MCASD's Anna Zeltins, one of the organizers, said that it's significant that an event like this is taking place in a large arts institution, providing a platform to amplify small creative businesses and designers.

"Over the years, growing up here in San Diego, I always craved a very community-centric event that had that specific design focus. So tapping into different aspects of design like fashion or even music and design goods — and also tapping into publishing because I found myself having to go to L.A. for L.A. Art Book Fair or other book-focused events, and kind of wanted to see that come to San Diego and tap into the local community here," Zeltins said.

EXPO is merchandise-driven, spotlighting products and items for sale rather than an art exhibition. Participating vendors include fashion brand Brain Dead, local publisher Burn All Books, Folk Arts Rare Records, Future is Color, Lang Books and plenty other small businesses, makers and collectives, plus live screen printing. Musical entertainment includes Particle FM, Andre Power, Skyler Mix, AMZEL and more. Each day, "Expo After Dark" turns the event into a nightly party with DJ sets. Admission to the festival is free.

On Saturday, separate museum admission applies if you want to also visit the galleries. But on Sunday, the entire museum is free all day for MCASD's second Sunday "play day," featuring family-friendly tours and artmaking activities.

Details: Event information . 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (festival) and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. (EXPO After Dark) Saturday and Sunday, June 8-9. Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. Free.

For more arts events or to submit your own, visit the KPBS/Arts Calendar . If you want more time to plan, get the KPBS/Arts Newsletter in your inbox every Thursday to see event picks for the weeks ahead.

Rich Soublet II / La Jolla Playhouse The cast of "The Ballad of Johnny and June" are shown at the La Jolla Playhouse. The musical is on stage through July 7, 2024.

'The Ballad of Johnny and June'

Theater, Music | Another world-premiere musical will get its start at La Jolla Playhouse, directed by the playhouse's former artistic director Des McAnuff (known for "Jersey Boys" and "The Who's Tommy"). The story of one of the great American romances, Johnny Cash and June Carter, is told through the lens of their son, and shows off some hits like "I Walk the Line" and "Ring of Fire," among many more.

Details: Event information. On stage May 28 through July 7. $25-$100.

Courtesy of J. Walcher Communications Part of Katie Ruiz's site-specific "The Pompom House" installation is on view at J. Walcher Communications June 8-29, 2024

Katie Ruiz: 'The Pompom House'

Visual art | Curated by Art, Power, Equity, J. Walcher Communications in Sherman Heights — an office space in a beautiful Victorian house — will host an exhibition by interdisciplinary artist Katie Ruiz, who is the mastermind behind the crowd-sourced fiber arts program The Pompom Project. Ruiz blends textiles, painting and community collaboration in her work, which fills the building's hallways, common spaces and even the bathtub. The exhibit will open with a reception and artist talk this Saturday.

Details: Event information . 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 8. Additional gallery hours are 1-4 p.m. every Saturday through June 29, or by appointment. J. Walcher Communications, 1940 Market St., Sherman Heights. Free.

Courtesy of Level of Service Not Required Farrah Karapetian's "The Helpers" will be on view at Level of Service Not Required gallery in La Jolla, June 6 through July 14, 2024.

'Room in a room in a room'

Visual art | Level of Service Not Required is a new gallery space in La Jolla, and their first exhibition is a group show with artists Flavia D'Urso, William Gullette, Suda House, Farrah Karapetian, Mayce Keeler, Linda Litteral, Margaret Noble and Nathan Storey. Plus, the opening reception features an ice cream truck.

Details: Event information . 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 6. Gallery hours are 12-6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday or by appointment. On view through July 14. Level of Service Not Required, 7910 Ivanhoe Ave., La Jolla. Free.

Joshua Guerrero and Andrea Carroll

Music, Opera | Two acclaimed opera singers who have both graced San Diego Opera's stages in recent years are coming to Balboa Theatre for a concert-style evening performance. Tenor Joshua Guerrero and soprano Andrea Carroll will sing a series of opera pieces and duets, as well as an advance look at some of the music from Daniel Catan's "La hija de Rappaccini (Rappaccini's Daughter)." This is the final event in San Diego Opera's season.

Details: Event information . 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8. Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., downtown. $25-$150.

'Time Present and Time Past'

Music, Classical | La Jolla Symphony and Chorus will perform two magnificent works, connected by the theme of time and memory: Ravel's "Ma Mère l'Oye" ("Mother Goose") and John Adams' "Harmonielehre." Ravel created his Mother Goose suite to entertain the children in his life, and it's a lovely and nostalgic piece.

Details: Event information . 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8 and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9 at UC San Diego's Mandeville Auditorium. $20-$43.

Joan Marcus / Broadway San Diego The cast of "Mrs. Doubtfire" are shown in a production photo. The musical is on stage at San Diego Civic Theatre through Sunday, June 9, 2024.

'Mrs. Doubtfire'

Theater, Music | The Broadway touring production of "Mrs. Doubtfire" is in town through Sunday. Adapted from the 1993 Robin Williams movie, the musical packs everything you love about the iconic Scottish nanny, but with some extra song and dance pizazz — plus a few updates for modern audiences, like enlisting Siri to help cook up a nutritious dinner.

Details: Event information . 7:30 p.m. Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 6-9. Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Ave., downtown. Recommended for ages 6+. $39+.

Courtesy of Space 4 Art and Mesa College Art Gallery "La Maison Rose" by Geoffroy Tobé will be on view through June 18, 2024 at San Diego Mesa College Art Gallery.

Space 4 Art at Mesa College Art Gallery: 'Creating in Community'

Visual art | Alessandra Moctezuma curates a new collaborative exhibition between Space 4 Art and San Diego Mesa College Art Gallery (the latter is where the exhibit takes place). Artists include Andrew Alcasid, Brennan Hubbell, Jennifer de Poyen, Linda Litteral, May-ling Martinez, Elijah Rubottom and many more. Opens with a reception and panel discussion

Details: Event information . 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 6. On view by appointment through June 18. Mesa College Art Gallery, 7250 Mesa College Drive, Linda Vista. Free.

'Tethered': Lexii Regina and Micah Parra

Dance | Two NTC Arts District Emerging Artist residency program artists, dancers Lexii Regina and Micah Parra, will hold two free performances at their studio in Liberty Station spotlighting new choreography involving bungee cords, along with dance film and live music.