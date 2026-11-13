Watch Friday, Dec. 11 at 10:30 a.m. on PBS KIDS + Monday, Dec. 14 at 10:30 a.m. on PBS KIDS + Thursday, Dec. 17 at 9 a.m. on KPBS TV + Thursday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. on PBS KIDS +Saturday, Dec. 19 at 9 a.m. on KPBS TV + Saturday, Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. on PBS KIDS + Monday, Dec. 21 at 10:30 a.m. on PBS KIDS + Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 9 a.m. on KPBS TV + Thursday, Dec. 24 at 11 a.m. on PBS KIDS + Friday, Dec. 25 at 9 a.m. on KPBS TV + Friday, Dec. 25 at 10 a.m. on PBS KIDS + Sunday, Dec. 27 at 9 a.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Dec. 27 at 10 a.m. on PBS KIDS / Watch on PBS Kids on YouTube. Daniel, Dad, Prince Wednesday and Prince Tuesday are all going sledding! Then, Daniel is going to see a show called "The Nutcracker Ballet!" Once he arrives at the performance, he finds out that Prince Wednesday is sick and needs Daniel to fill in for him and dance on stage.