Winter Holiday Programs
Happy holidays from everyone at KPBS. Enjoy our collection of seasonal programs that will entertain and warm your hearts.
KPBS Watchlist
Every Sunday, we’ll send you a roundup of the best things to watch from KPBS. From the buzz-worthy new TV premieres to curated collections from our streaming library, KPBS Watchlist will help you find your new favorite binge-worthy shows.
TV Highlights
-
Premieres Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS+. Milk Street offers up a new menu for Thanksgiving. Christopher Kimball makes a centerpiece-worthy Maple and Soy Glazed Dry-Brined Turkey. We present Butter-Braised Mashed Potatoes, the ultimate make-ahead side dish. And we change the way you bake dinner rolls with a recipe for Garlic-Parmesan Potato Bread Dinner Rolls, which rely on an unexpected pantry ingredient.
-
Premieres Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+. Hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison make fresh takes on two Thanksgiving classics. Bridget makes a Maple Roast Turkey Breast, while Julia makes a Sausage and Apple Skillet Stuffing. And tasting expert Jack Bishop talks all about cultured cream.
-
Stream now on the Weather Hunters website. Watch Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 a.m. on KPBS TV + Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 5 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Thursday, Dec. 17 at 5 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Sunday, Dec. 20 at 6:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Friday, Dec 25 at 6:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Sunday, Dec. 27 at 6:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS. Just as the Hunters gear up for a snow day, they find no snow on the ground. After they investigate the lack of accumulation, they head to a nearby mountain and find an abundance of snow perfect for snow dragon building and snowshoeing.
-
Stream now on Wild Kratts website. Watch Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026 at 6 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Sunday, Nov. 22 at 7 a.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, Nov. 23 at 7 a.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Thursday, Nov. 26 at 7 a.m. on KPBS TV + Thursday, Nov. 26 at 4:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS. Thursday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Friday, Nov. 27 at 8:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Saturday, Nov. 28 at 7 a.m. on KPBS TV. The Wild Kratts are on a mission to defend the honor of the wild turkey and to stop Gourmand, who is hunting for the largest, fattest turkey in the forest.
-
Watch the episode on the Pinkalicious & Peterrific website. "A Fairy Thanksgiving" When Pinkalicious and Peter accidentally damage Fairyanna's Thanksgiving table, they are determined to make things right and give the fairies the most pinkamazing Fairy Thanksgiving yet! "Pinkfoot Playdate" Pinkfoot is back and is eager to spend the day with Pinkalicious and her friends. But Pinkalicous struggles to find something that's pinkaperfect for her giant pink furry monster friend.
-
Stream now with PBS Kids on YouTube. "Harvest Day is being ruined by fog! Can the Wombats save the day by locating Mr. E’s fog goggles, buried in a box somewhere? / It’s time to make the Treeborhood Thankfulness Stew. Can Zeke create a stew that meets Mr. E’s high standards?
-
Stream now with PBS KIDS on YouTube + Watch Sunday, Dec. 20, 2026 at 6:30 a.m. on PBS Kids + Thursday, Dec. 24 at 9:30 a.m. on PBS KIDS. Buddy and his Pteranodon family ride the Dinosaur Train to the North Pole - where it's cooler out and the skies are dark all winter long! The kids get to play in the snow and slide on a frozen pond for the first time. The whole Pteranodon family have fun celebrating Mom's favorite holiday, Winter Solstice. They learn about large conifer (evergreen) trees and help decorate them at a holiday party.
-
Stream now with PBS Kids on YouTube / Watch Monday, Dec. 14 at 9 a.m. on KPBS TV + Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 10:30 a.m. on PBS KIDS + Friday, Dec. 18 at 10:30 a.m. on PBS KIDS + Thursday, Dec. 24 at 8:30 a.m. on PBS KIDS + Thursday, Dec. 24 at 9 a.m. on KPBS TV + Friday, Dec. 25, 10:30 a.m. on PBS KIDS + Saturday, Dec. 26 at 9 a.m. on KPBS TV + Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 10:30 a.m. on PBS KIDS. In this 30-minute holiday musical episode, the Neighborhood is celebrating Snowflake Day! Daniel has a very important role as the snowflake in the Neighborhood's Snowflake Day Show and he can't wait to say his lines!
-
Friday, Dec. 11 at 5:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 6:30 a.m. on KPBS TV + Thursday, Dec. 17 at 5:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 5:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Thursday, Dec. 24, at 6:30 a.m. on KPBS TV + Thursday, Dec. 24 at 6:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Friday, Dec. 25 at 6:30 a.m. on KPBS TV + Saturday, Dec. 26, 05:30 pm on PBS KIDS + Tuesday, Dec. 29, 06:30 a.m. on KPBS TV. In this Christmas-themed episode, Olive and Otto help Santa track down his missing reindeer. Also, Oscar helps Ms. O get off Santa's naughty list. Curriculum: Coordinate graphing; greater than and less than.
-
Monday, Nov.16 at 3:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Monday, Nov.16, 11:30 pm on PBS KIDS + Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 3:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 11:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Saturday, Dec. 26 at 7 a.m. on PBS KIDS. It's a snow day for Pinkalicious, Peter, Rafael and Jasmine! In fact, it snowed so much that the snow reaches Pinkalicious' bedroom window!
-
Watch Friday, Dec. 11 at Noon on KPBS TV + Saturday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Sunday, Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Wednesday, Dec. 16 at Noon on KPBS TV + Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 1:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Monday, Dec. 21 at Noon on KPBS TV + Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 1:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Thursday, Dec. 24 at 10 a.m. on PBS KIDS + Thursday, Dec. 24 at Noon on KPBS TV + Friday, Dec. 25 at 1:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Sunday, Dec. 27 at 1:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Tuesday, Dec. 29 at Noon on KPBS TV. Rosie is thrilled to spend Christmas with Abuela in Mexico City, but in her excitement, she forgets Abuela's present, and now she has to find a new present before their Noche Buena celebration.
-
Saturday, Dec. 26 at 9:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Sunday, Dec. 27, 09:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Monday, Dec. 28 at 8 a.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, Dec. 28 at 4:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Thursday, Dec. 31 at 8 a.m. on KPBS TV + Thursday, Dec. 31 at 4:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS. When family and friends want their own fancy pin, Lyla and Everett must figure out how to make the pins for everyone in time for the New Year’s Eve party.
-
Watch Friday, Dec. 18, 11:30 a.m. on KPBS TV + Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 11:30 am on KPBS TV + Saturday, Dec. 26 at 7 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Sunday, Dec. 27 at 3 a.m. on PBS KIDS + Sunday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Monday, Dec. 28 at 11:30 a.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, Dec. 28 at 12:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Thursday, Dec. 31 at 12:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS. Someplace Else is getting ready for New Year's Eve, and Donkey Hodie prepares for her special family tradition with Grampy and Cousin Hodie. After neighbors celebrate the countdown in their own ways, they come together for a new tradition!
-
Watch Monday, Dec. 7 at 11:30 a.m. on KPBS TV + Friday, Dec. 11 at 9 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Friday, Dec. 18, 09:30 a.m. on KPBS TV + Friday, Dec. 18 at 5:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Saturday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. on PBS KIDS. Sunday, Dec. 20 at 7 am on PBS KIDS + Sunday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 7:30 a.m. on KPBS TV + Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 12:30 pm on PBS KIDS + Wednesday, Dec. 23 at Noon on KPBS TV + Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 6:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Thursday, Dec. 24 at 11 a.m. on KPBS TV + Thursday, Dec. 24 at 9 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Friday, Dec. 25 at 11:30 a.m. on KPBS TV + Friday, Dec. 25 at 5:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS. Plans are underway in Elwood City for the best holidays ever as Arthur, D.W., their family and friends make preparations for perfect gifts, perfect parties and perfect family traditions for Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and even “Baxter Day”
-
Watch Friday, Dec. 11 at 10:30 a.m. on PBS KIDS + Monday, Dec. 14 at 10:30 a.m. on PBS KIDS + Thursday, Dec. 17 at 9 a.m. on KPBS TV + Thursday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. on PBS KIDS +Saturday, Dec. 19 at 9 a.m. on KPBS TV + Saturday, Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. on PBS KIDS + Monday, Dec. 21 at 10:30 a.m. on PBS KIDS + Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 9 a.m. on KPBS TV + Thursday, Dec. 24 at 11 a.m. on PBS KIDS + Friday, Dec. 25 at 9 a.m. on KPBS TV + Friday, Dec. 25 at 10 a.m. on PBS KIDS + Sunday, Dec. 27 at 9 a.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Dec. 27 at 10 a.m. on PBS KIDS / Watch on PBS Kids on YouTube. Daniel, Dad, Prince Wednesday and Prince Tuesday are all going sledding! Then, Daniel is going to see a show called "The Nutcracker Ballet!" Once he arrives at the performance, he finds out that Prince Wednesday is sick and needs Daniel to fill in for him and dance on stage.
-
Watch Saturday, Dec. 26 at 9 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Sunday, Dec. 27 at 9 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Monday, Dec. 28 at 6 a.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, Dec. 28 at 7:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Thursday, Dec. 31 at 6 a.m. on KPBS TV +Thursday, Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS. Stream now with KPBS Kids on YouTube. This animated series is based on Marc Brown's best-selling books about Arthur Read, an eight-year-old aardvark, his sister D.W., and their family and friends. In "Arthur's First Sleepover," the boys feel a bit uneasy being outside in the dark, due to the recent reports of UFO sightings. Arthur has a hard time staying up to find out what really happens at midnight, on "Arthur's New Year's Eve."
-
Watch Thursday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Thursday, Dec. 10 at 12:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Friday, Dec. 11 at 6:30 a.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 11 a.m. on KPBS TV + Thursday, Dec. 17 at 8:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Saturday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Sunday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 11 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 8:30 a.m. on PBS KIDS + Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 9:30 a.m. on KPBS TV + Thursday, Dec. 24 at 12:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Thursday, Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Friday, Dec. 25 at 7:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS. Stream with PBS Kids on YouTube. It's Christmas time and the Wild Kratts are taking a break from creature adventuring to celebrate. But when the Wild Kratts receive an alert that their favorite creatures are suddenly disappearing around the globe, their holiday party quickly turns into a rescue mission.
-
Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+. Pie school is in session! Christopher Kimball shows off his tried-and-true recipe for pie pastry, then uses the crust to make a pumpkin pie with a caramelized pumpkin filling (and a splash of bourbon for good measure). We answer your questions about blind baking and investigate pie pan performance. Then, we ditch the pans altogether and make a freeform Three Berry Crostata.
-
Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+. Milk Street transforms vegetables for the holidays. We make Buttery Hazelnut and Winter Squash Tian, shingling thinly sliced pieces of butternut squash. We call on cornstarch to make Crisp Oven-Fried Cauliflower with Tahini-Yogurt Sauce and use the "braise and glaze" technique for Moroccan-Spiced Glazed Carrots flavored with garlic, honey and cumin.
-
Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026 at 2 p.m. + 7 p.m. on CREATE. Award-winning television chef, cookbook author and home design expert Christy Rost plans a festive Thanksgiving dinner for family and friends in her holiday special. Christy deftly weaves her cooking tips, seasonal recipes, table-setting ideas and more into an exploration of the storied history and renovation of her new home, the 19th-century Colorado mountain estate known as "Swan’s Nest."
-
Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+. Deep in the wilds of Florida, writer and naturalist Joe Hutto was given the rare opportunity to raise wild turkeys from chicks. Eventually, he had to let his children grow up and go off on their own, but this was harder than he ever imagined.
-
Watch Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV. This film challenges the long-held belief that America's first Thanksgiving was held in Plymouth, Mass., and chronicles how the discovery of the Nibley papers led to a friendly rivalry between Virginia and Massachusetts about who can rightfully lay claim to the birth of America's Thanksgiving holiday.
-
Premieres Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2026 at 2 p.m. on CREATE + Wednesday, Dec 2 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Monday, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2. Experience an Alpine winter wonderland, from snowy spruce forests to ibex herds and wolf packs. Goldcrests search for their next holiday feast while marmots retreat to a cozy home underground and chamois race across the highest peaks.
-
Watch Monday, Dec. 14, 2026 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Thursday, Dec. 17 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Friday, Dec. 25 at 1 a.m. on KPBS TV + Friday, Dec. 25 at 6 p.m. on CREATE + Saturday, Dec. 26 at 7 a.m. on CREATE + Sunday, Dec. 27 at 9 a.m. on CREATE + Sunday, Dec. 27 at 6 p.m. on CREATE + Sunday, Dec. 27 at 11 p.m. on CREATE. Christmas in the Alsace region of France is best experienced in the small towns and villages where each community has its own unique holiday traditions, celebrations, food, and of course wine. The Alsatian landscape is covered with medieval towns, castle ruins and vineyards that overflow with charm and history.
-
Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+. Go behind the scenes of the charming MASTERPIECE series and celebrate memorable Christmas moments from previous seasons, including Tristan’s heartfelt Christmas Dinner toast, the Christmas Eve birth of Suzy’s puppies and many more. The cast and creators also offer Christmas memories and holiday cheer to brighten the season.
-
Watch Thursday, Dec. 24, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+. From the beautiful Knowles Memorial Chapel on the campus of Rollins College, the Bach Festival Choir and Orchestra, along with guest soloists Mary Wilson and Stephen Mumbert as well as the Bach Festival Children's Choir, performs custom arrangements of treasured holiday classics created specifically for this joyous celebration.
-
Watch Friday, Dec. 11, 2026 at 8:30 p.m. + Saturday, Dec 12 at 9:30 a.m. + Sunday, Dec. 13 at 11:30 a.m. + Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 6:30 p.m. + Tuesday, December 15, 11:30 pm on CREATE. We visit eight enchanting medieval and castle towns in Germany, France and Switzerland. We learn of the history of the town, see their Christmas markets, and celebrate the magic of the season. The show is made all the more delightful by the special folk arrangements of traditional Christmas carols performed by the Kingston Trio.
-
Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, Nov. 28 at 11 a.m. on KPBS TV + Saturday, Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. on CREATE + Saturday, Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Saturday, Nov. 28 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, Dec. 7 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Friday, Dec. 11 at 9:30 p.m. on CREATE + Saturday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. on KPBS TV + Saturday, Dec. 12 at 10:30 a.m. on CREATE + Sunday, Dec. 13 at 12:30 p.m. on CREATE + Sunday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. on CREATE + Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. on CREATE + Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 9:30 p.m. on CREATE + Thursday, Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. on CREATE + Thursday, Dec. 17 at 11 p.m. on CREATE + Thursday, Dec. 24 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Friday, Dec. 25 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV + Friday, Dec. 25 at 6:30 p.m. on CREATE + Saturday, Dec. 26 at 7:30 a.m. on CREATE + Sunday, Dec. 27 at 9:30 a.m. on CREATE + Monday, Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. on CREATE + Monday, Dec. 28 at 11 p.m. on CREATE. Join Rick Steves for a colorful, musical celebration of Christmas across Europe. From England to Wales, France, Norway, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Italy, you'll see the bright Christmas markets, hear local choirs, share holiday traditions with families…and even play in the snow.
-
Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+. Tony Award®-winner Ruthie Ann Miles and iconic actor Dennis Haysbert inspire in this holiday special that combines classic Christmas carols with a contemporary story of how giving back and uplifting communities is the true meaning of the season.
-
Stream now with KPBS+. Share the joy and emotions of the season through stellar performances by some of San Diego's most talented choirs. This year's special features the San Diego Children's Choir, Encore Vocal Ensemble, the Jewish Men's Choir, the San Diego Master Chorale, Promotora de las Bella Artes, Sacra/Profana, and the San Diego Chorus, sharing renditions of seasonal favorites.
-
Stream now with KPBS+. We locate San Diego's little-known official Christmas Tree. Check out how the holidays were celebrated in San Diego in years gone by, and go back to see the first electrically illuminated tree anywhere in the Country. Discover the rocky beginnings of what came to be called "December Nights" in Balboa Park.
-
Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ Watch Monday, Dec. 21, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV. Enjoy Tchaikovsky's holiday classic set in Edwardian-era London. Clara embarks on a fantastical adventure with her enchanted nutcracker, featuring over 100 dancers and a magical, dreamlike realm. Choreographed by Aaron S. Watkin and Arielle Smith.
-
Watch Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Thursday, Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Sunday, Dec. 27 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV (not available to stream). Get an intimate look into life in Lapland, fabled land of Santa Claus and actual home of tenacious wildlife such as reindeer, wolverines, Brown bears and more.
-
Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, Dec. 3, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2. Dorothy Black invites you to join her and her family for Christmas Eve at 1222 Oceanfront. The festive evening features all of the Black family’s traditions including an abundance of delicious food, dancing, skits, and the singing of new, original holiday songs mixed with re-imagined carols. And lots of love, because it’s family.
-
Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, Dec. 19, 2026 at 7 p.m. on CREATE. Delectable fudge. Crispy peanut brittle. Gooey chocolate-covered cherries. Old-fashioned caramels. It's the stuff of holiday memories. with a little bit of a twist. Doing what she knows best, Chef Vivian Howard hosts her own vision of the season's celebrations in this one-hour special.
-
Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Friday, Dec. 25 at 9:30 p.m. on CREATE + Saturday, Dec. 26 at 10:30 a.m. on CREATE + Sunday, Dec. 27 at 12:30 p.m. on CREATE + Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 6:30 p.m. on CREATE + Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 11:30 pm on CREATE. Andreas visits Savalen in Eastern Norway, where he makes some of his Christmas favorites. He serves his best porridge with pinnekjott, a special holiday dish made with salted and dried goat ribs and served with almond potatoes. Andreas also prepares and savors the most common Norwegian holiday food: pork ribs, cooked twice.
-
Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, Dec. 19, 2026 at 2 p.m. on CREATE + Saturday, Dec. 19 at 9:30 p.m. on CREATE + Monday, Dec. 28 at 10 pm on KPBS TV. Mary Berry spends Christmas in her mother's homeland of Scotland to enjoy a winter break soaking up her Scottish heritage and enjoying traditional festive delights with familiar faces, as well cooking up some of her own indulgent dishes.
-
Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Monday, Dec. 7, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Thursday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. on CREATE + Thursday, Dec. 10 at 9:30 p.m. on CREATE + Sunday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. on CREATE + Friday, Dec. 25 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV + Friday, Dec. 25 at 10 p.m. on CREATE + Saturday, Dec. 26 at 11 a.m. on CREATE + Sunday, Dec. 27 at 1 p.m. on CREATE + Thursday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. on CREATE + Thursday, Dec. 31 at 11 p.m. on CREATE. Mary Berry shares her ultimate Christmas feast with all the trimmings. Friends and Chefs Angela Hartnett and Monica Galetti join her to share favorite festive recipes from their heritage and Mary and TV host Rylan Clark try and convert some kids to Brussels sprouts.
-
Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Monday, Nov. 23, 2026 at 9 p.m, on KPBS TV. This heartwarming film follows six would-be Santa Clauses as they take an intensive workshop to learn to dress, walk, and talk like Santa. But who are they and what inspires them to take this path?
-
Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV. Discover the story behind Brenda Lee and explore how her early fame and life of poverty shaped her music, including the classic “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree.” The film features interviews with Keith Urban, Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo and more.
-
Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, Dec. 10, 2026 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2. Handel’s 18th-century masterpiece “The Messiah” is reimagined by Conductor Marin Alsop and colleagues Bob Christianson and Gary Anderson. Handel’s arias, choruses, and orchestration are infused with Gospel, Jazz, and R&B, creating an uplifting reinterpretation of this seasonal favorite.
-
Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+. Happy little church tucked into a bed of snow, evergreens and mountains; another fine Bob Ross classic.
-
Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Sunday, Dec. 6, 2026 at 7 p.m. on CREATE + Thursday, Dec. 24 at Noon on KPBS 2. Featuring ceramic artist Susan Garson, Garcia Art Glass, paper artist Kathleen Trenchard, ceramic artist Veronica Castillo, National Gingerbread House Competition at Grove Park Inn, Biltmore House, woodcarver Harley Refsal, and John C. Campbell Folk School.
-
Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+. The treasured “Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir” special returns to PBS for the 21st year. Broadway star Michael Maliakel and beloved British actress Lesley Nicol (from DOWNTON ABBEY series) join the iconic Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square in a stunning 90-minute theatrical program, illustrating that the real meaning of Christmas is opening our hearts to all.
-
Stream now with KPBS+. Take a look behind the curtain at San Diego’s most iconic theatrical production, “Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at The Old Globe. Hear from cast members and artistic director Barry Edelstein on their experiences with the production.
-
Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+. Tony® Award-winning Disney and Broadway star Lea Salonga and renowned actor Sir David Suchet shine in this holiday special that weaves together inspirational music with a hope-filled story from World War II to welcome the spirit of the season.
-
Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+. An episode dedicated to one of Mexico’s most iconic foods: tamales, a traditional food made during the holidays. Pati will cook a few variations of tamales, both savory and sweet, then her girlfriends stop by for a tamal party - a tamaliza! Recipes include Cooked Salsa Verde, Chicken in Salsa Verde Tamales, Sweet Corn Tamales, Tamara’s Fresh From The Garden Green Rice and Mexican Masa Chocolate Drink.
-
Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+. The show puts a modern spin on the 19th Century fairy tale. Strains of Duke Ellington dovetail with the buzz of neon, driven by the heartbeat of Tchaikovsky, blending classic ballet, urban tap, hip hop, step and jazz into something special. You could say it is a fusion of modern and classical dance....but it's more! It's a celebration of our multi-cultural community!
-
Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Monday, Dec. 28, 12 a.m. on KPBS 2 + Monday, Dec. 28 at 8 a.m. on KPBS 2 + Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 8 a.m. on KPBS 2. Honoring the heritage, unity, culture, and rich contributions of African Americans, Kwanzaa is more than just a celebration; it's a way of life. This documentary explores the seven principles that are the foundation of Kwanzaa by sharing seven real-life stories of impact. These stories reveal how each principle plays a role in the Black community, enhanced by cultural elements of dance, storytelling, music, and spoken word.
-
Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+. Joseph experiences a Southern Christmas in South Carolina, delving into Gullah Geechee history and culture, attending a Christmas service, and viewing Brookgreen Gardens Night of a Thousand Candles. Joseph meets Ron and Natalie Daise, learns about autism awareness, and paints with a penguin. Christmas caroling and a traditional low country boil bring heartfelt moments to the holiday.
-
Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+. The Western Front, Christmas, 1914. Out of the violence a silence, then a song. A German soldier steps into No Man’s Land singing “Stille Nacht.” Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, peace. A remarkable true story, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it.
-
Steam now with KPBS+. The television Christmas special with Al Walser (a most recent TELLY AWARD Winner in Entertainment) features the GRAMMY® Winner showcasing a truly electrifying performance that transports viewers to a magical place set in heaven. The family concert was recorded in front of a multi racial-diverse live audience in the heart of Hollywood.
-
Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+. Debbie Gibson shares insight and inspiration about recording her first holiday album, "Winterlicious," and performs some classic and new holiday hits. The half-hour concert, filmed at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, New Jersey, includes performances of "The Gift," "Let it Snow," the "Christmas Dreams Medley" and "White Christmas," which Gibson performs as a duet with her father.
-
Stream now with KPBS+. Discover the role craft plays in our winter holiday traditions, rituals, and festivities. Featuring lion dancers and float builders for San Francisco’s acclaimed Chinese New Year Parade, artists in Michigan making ceramics for the holidays at Pewabic (Detroit) and Motawi Tileworks (Ann Arbor), Kwanzaa celebrations with artists in Chicago and Oakland, and Christmas card making with Yoshiko Yamamoto.
-
Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Monday, Dec. 28, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Thursday, Dec. 31 at 3:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Thursday, Dec. 31 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV. Ken takes us back to see what was making New Year's news in San Diego over past decades; the story of how one of the most familiar landmarks in San Diego came to be; see an East County monument to the glory days of rock and roll, and look at some of the things "About San Diego" that viewers have sent in.
-
Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+. Acclaimed singer, songwriter and actress Sara Bareilles takes the stage at the Kennedy Center with the National Symphony Orchestra for an enchanting evening of song and celebration in this New Year's Eve special.
-
Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+. Cynthia Erivo, enchanting star of the stage and screen, invites you to ring in the New Year with her magnificent friends Ben Platt and Joaquina Kalukango as they bring their powerful voices and favorite songs to the Kennedy Center stage.
-
Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+. Join London New Year's Day Parade founder and host Bob Bone and the entire team for an insider's look back at 40 years of creating the world-renowned street spectacular and turn-of-year tradition. The program celebrates this milestone and also looks ahead to the 2026 London Parade, which will fill the streets of London with pomp, circumstance and non-stop entertainment.
-
Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / American students join performers from Italy and other European nations to usher in the New Year in the heart of the Eternal City – Rome. With marching bands, cheerleaders and a host of local participants, the program is a colorful and joyful parade through the historic streets of one of the most beautiful cities in the world.
KPBS Radio
-
Broadcast: November 26, 2026 at 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (Thanksgiving Day): Turkey Confidential is The Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show. Francis Lam takes calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year.
-
Broadcast: Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026 from Noon - 1 p.m. This holiday season, Marketplace brings listeners a collection of stories about the economics and business of food.
-
Broadcast: Friday, Dec. 4, 2026 from 8 p.m. - 9 p.m. (1st day of Hanukkah) For this year’s Hanukkah Lights, actor Josh Stamberg, the son of our beloved Susan Stamberg will share some of the storytelling with Hanukkah Lights host Murray Horwitz. Together they present The Devil’s Trick by Isaac Bashevis Singer and a work new to the program: The Little Hanukkah Lamp by I.L. Peretz.
-
Broadcast: Saturday, Dec. 12, 2026 from 8 p.m. - 9 p.m. (last day of Hanukkah). A delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.
-
Broadcast Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS Radio (Winter Solstice) / Listen to the playlist. A winter solstice program, with modern classical sounds for the longest night of the year, chosen especially to complement the chilly, starry nights of the season.
-
Broadcast: Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025 at Noon and 8 p.m. on KPBS Radio. Host Meg Wolitzer presents three Christmas stories in different moods—satirical, fantastical, and nostalgic: “A Visit from Saint Nicholas (In the Ernest Hemingway Manner),” by James Thurber, performed by James Naughton; “O’Brien’s First Christmas,” by Jeanette Winterson, performed by Jayne Atkinson; and “One Christmas,” by Truman Capote, performed by John Shea.
Winter Holiday Events
Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández 'A Merry-Achi Christmas'
Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 7:30 PM
Balboa Theatre
Tickets start at $45.10
Holiday Cabaret Annual Holiday Sing Along
Friday, December 18, 2026 at 7 PM
Ongoing until December 19, 2026
Coronado Playhouse
$10 - $20
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy's 'Wild And Swingin' Holiday Party'
Saturday, November 28, 2026 at 7:30 PM
Balboa Theatre
Tickets start at $57.65
Westwind Brass Series Finale
Saturday, December 5, 2026 from 2 PM to 3:30 PM
Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center
Free
Meow Meow: 'Feline Festive'
Friday, December 4, 2026 at 7:30 PM
The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center
$40-$95
Silent Movie Mondays: Laurel & Hardy Holiday Triple Feature Starring Laurel & Hardy, organist Russ Peck
Monday, December 7, 2026 at 7 PM
Balboa Theatre
Tickets start at $18
Jake Shimabukuro - Poway OnStage
Saturday, November 21, 2026 at 7:30 PM
Poway Center for the Performing Arts
$47-$109
The Modern Gentlemen - Poway OnStage
Saturday, December 5, 2026 at 7:30 PM
Poway Center for the Performing Arts
$33-$76
SACRA/PROFANA Presents: 'Mysterious and Magnificent'
Sunday, December 6, 2026 at 4 PM
First United Methodist Church of San Diego
Tickets: $15 - $40
Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland
Wednesday, December 9, 2026 from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM
California Center for the Arts, Escondido