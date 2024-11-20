Give Now
By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 20, 2024 at 5:04 PM PST
Michael Maliakel and Lesley Nicol n "JOY: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir"
© 2024 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved
Michael Maliakel and Lesley Nicol n "JOY: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir"

Coming Soon! Broadcast date to be announced!

The treasured “Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir” special returns to PBS for the 21st year. Broadway star Michael Maliakel and beloved British actress Lesley Nicol (from DOWNTON ABBEY series) join the iconic Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square in a stunning 90-minute theatrical program, illustrating that the real meaning of Christmas is opening our hearts to all.

Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir: Preview

Maliakel sings Choir Music Director Mack Wilberg’s arrangement of “God Help the Outcasts” from the musical and film “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” based on author Victor Hugo’s novel. Nicol narrates the true story of Hugo and his wife hosting a Christmas feast for impoverished children, as actors and dancers bring the story to life on stage.

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square perform in "JOY: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir."
© 2024 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved
Nicol and Maliakel join a cast of over 500 people, including the Choir and Orchestra, Bells at Temple Square, and the Gabriel Trumpet Ensemble. They create a rich and moving celebration of the season with French carols and cherished Christmas classics such as “Joy to the World,” “I Wonder as I Wander,” “It’s Beginning to Look A Lot like Christmas” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

Watch On Your Schedule: This program will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square perform with Michael Maliakel in "JOY: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir"
© 2024 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
