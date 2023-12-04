Premieres Monday, Dec. 25, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Sunday Dec. 31 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Two weeks before Christmas, delicate situations cause uncertainty for the midwives. With the upcoming Apollo 8 launch and the festivity preparations starting, a treacherous heavy snowfall may complicate the holiday celebrations for everyone.

BBC / PBS Nancy Corrigan (MEGAN CUSAK) and Colette Corrigan (FRANCESCA FULLILOVE)

Watch On Your Schedule: "Call The Midwife Holiday Special 2023" will be available to stream with the PBS App for a limited time. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

"Call The Midwife Holiday Special 2022" is available to stream with KPBS Passport!

"Call The Midwife Holiday Special 2021" is available to stream with KPBS Passport!

Binge Classic CALL THE MIDWIFE Holiday Specials

About The Series: CALL THE MIDWIFE follows the nurses, midwives and nuns from Nonnatus House, who visit the expectant mothers of Poplar, providing the poorest women with the best possible care.