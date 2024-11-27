Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

"Anthony Williams' Urban Nutcracker," a celebration of multi-cultural communities, puts a modern spin on the 19th-century fairy tale and transports viewers to an enchanted world not unlike their own. Drawing upon classical ballet, urban tap, hip-hop, swing, flamenco, step and jazz, the performance uniquely retells a Christmas classic.

As viewers enter the world of the Urban Nutcracker, the smooth sounds of Duke Ellington blend with the gentle glow of neon lights driven by the heartbeat of Tchaikovsky. The program is a fusion of modern, multi-cultural, and classical dance, presenting an organic interpretation brought about by a unifying of cultures.

Petr Metlicka, 2022 / Petr Metlicka, 2022 "Anthony Williams' Urban Nutcracker"

