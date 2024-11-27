Give Now
Anthony Williams’ Urban Nutcracker

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 27, 2024 at 4:12 PM PST
"Anthony Williams' Urban Nutcracker"
Petr Metlicka, 2022
/
Petr Metlicka, 2022
"Anthony Williams' Urban Nutcracker"

Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

"Anthony Williams' Urban Nutcracker," a celebration of multi-cultural communities, puts a modern spin on the 19th-century fairy tale and transports viewers to an enchanted world not unlike their own. Drawing upon classical ballet, urban tap, hip-hop, swing, flamenco, step and jazz, the performance uniquely retells a Christmas classic.

Anthony Williams' Urban Nutcracker

As viewers enter the world of the Urban Nutcracker, the smooth sounds of Duke Ellington blend with the gentle glow of neon lights driven by the heartbeat of Tchaikovsky. The program is a fusion of modern, multi-cultural, and classical dance, presenting an organic interpretation brought about by a unifying of cultures.

Watch On Your Schedule: is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS app.

Distributed by American Public Television

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
