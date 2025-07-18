Give Now
Economy

Del Mar summer meet opens with traditional Friday start, Oceanside Stakes

By City News Service
Published July 18, 2025 at 9:28 AM PDT
Horses race in the Pacific Classic at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016, in Del Mar, Calif.
Associated Press
Horses race in the Pacific Classic at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016, in Del Mar, Calif.

Del Mar's 86th summer meet begins Friday with a return to its traditional Friday start and the $100,000 Oceanside Stakes as the featured race, following a break from tradition with a Saturday start last year.

Opening Day events will include many of the traditional affairs, such as the hat contest, where participants can compete between 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. to win a share of more than $5,000 in prizes in one of four categories: most glamorous, best fascinator, best flowers, best racing theme and all others. Winners will be announced after the sixth race.

Additionally, The Party will be "a lively trackside celebration featuring world-class DJs, craft beer and cocktail bars, photo booths and more," according to track officials.

The $100,000 Oceanside Stakes has drawn a field of 10 3-year-olds for the mile race on the grass course. Gates will open at 11:30 a.m. and the first post is at 2 p.m.

The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club's summer season spans eight weeks and 31 racing days, including 38 stakes worth more than $7.8 million, all told. The Aug. 30 Pacific Classic, with a $1 million purse, is Del Mar's richest race and one of five Grade 1 races taking place at DMTC this summer.

Del Mar is also bringing back a number of fan favorite events to the track this year with highlights including:

  • July 19: Del Mar Beer Festival, featuring samples of brews, ciders and seltzers;
  • Aug. 2: Uncorked Del Mar Wine Fest, featuring samples of more than 150 wines and gourmet food from San Diego vendors;
  • Aug. 9: Tacos & Tequila, featuring tacos from San Diego's top vendors and samples of tequila, margaritas and cervezas;
  • Aug. 16: Breeders' Cup Tumbler Giveaway, fans will receive a 2025 Breeders' Cup branded tumbler collectible item, available for free with paid admission while supplies last;
  • Aug. 23: Taste of New Orleans Food & Music Festival, featuring samples of hurricanes, frozen daiquiris, swamp water, Abita beer and dozens of other craft beers, along with authentic Cajun cuisine and live Cajun music;
  • Aug. 31: Family Fun Day, allowing fans to bring their family for free trackside attractions like face painting and kid-friendly games;
  • Sept. 6: College Day: College students with identification will be admitted free and receive exclusive access to grandstand seating.

First post daily is 2 p.m. until Aug. 30, when first post moves to 1:30 p.m. First post on Fridays is at 4 p.m. with the exceptions of Aug. 15, 22, 29 and Sept. 5, when the first post shifts to 3 p.m.

Economy SportsNorth County

