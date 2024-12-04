Too Hot To Handel: Gospel Messiah
Premieres Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app
Handel’s 18th-century masterpiece “The Messiah” is reimagined by Conductor Marin Alsop and colleagues Bob Christianson and Gary Anderson.
Handel’s arias, choruses, and orchestration are infused with gospel, jazz, and R&B, creating an uplifting reinterpretation of this seasonal favorite.
“Too Hot To Handel: The Gospel Messiah” has been seen regularly across the United States since its premiere in New York in 1993. This performance in front of nearly 5,000 people at London’s Royal Albert Hall marks its European premiere.
Presented by choirmaster and broadcaster Gareth Malone, the program sees the BBC Concert Orchestra joined by the BBC Symphony Chorus and the London Adventist Chorale, along with soloists Vanessa Haynes and Zwakele Tshabalala.
Watch On Your Schedule: "Too Hot To Handel: The Gospel Messiah" will be available to stream with the PBS app.