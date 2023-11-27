Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App + Encores Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 30 at 8:30 a.m. and Sunday, Dec. 31 at 10:30 a.m. on CREATE TV

Hosted by lifestyle expert Sira Williams, "Karamu: Feast For The 7th Day" explores the tradition of Kwanzaa, focusing on the final feast that concludes the annual celebration.

NJ PBS / APT Sira Williams prepares TiIgatigé, Jollof Rice, Red Red and Fufu as she welcomes family and friends to enjoy the Karamu feast.

The half-hour program explores the history, principles, and symbols of Kwanzaa while celebrating the culinary traditions of West Africa. Featuring dishes from Mali, Ghana, and Nigeria, the program focuses on food and culture, and their integral relationship to building community.

Although Kwanzaa was established to connect the Black Diaspora, including the Caribbean, to its African roots, the recipes selected originate from West African countries Mali, Ghana and Nigeria. In the program, Williams prepares TiIgatigé, Jollof Rice, Red Red and Fufu as she welcomes family and friends to enjoy the Karamu feast. She also shares her personal story as a child born in Mali, West Africa to her American mother and Malian father.

Credits: Lisa Cureton is executive producer. Joe Lee is executive in charge. Presented by NJ PBS. Distributed by American Public Television.