Magic of Christmas In Alsace

Christmas in the Alsace region of France is best experienced in the small towns and villages where each community has its own unique holiday traditions, celebrations, food, and of course wine. The Alsatian landscape is covered with medieval towns, castle ruins and vineyards that overflow with charm and history. And at Christmas, the townspeople go all out in decorating each of their towns to outdo the next in celebration of the season, and their Christmas markets are a truly magical take on this uniquely French celebration of Christmas.

With Christmas being a magical time for children, the music accompaniment to this show are French carols sung by a The Maine Girls Chorus, which will delight the child in all of us. From old world crafts including glass blowing and a traditional wine maker who uses horses to work in the fields, to a local celebrities including children’s t.v. personality and a visit to the Christmas party of a renowned local singer, the small-town local flair is the charm of the holiday celebrations in the region.

Producer: Barbara Cray