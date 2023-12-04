Thrill of Hope: A Concordia Christmas

Give Now
By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 4, 2023 at 1:29 PM PST
Monday, Dec. 25, 2023 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

The vocal and instrumental musical ensembles of Concordia University Irvine and friends invite you to a festive collection of music that celebrates, rejoices, and finds hope in the gifts of Christmas. Featuring the songs "Silent Night", "Wexford Carol" (a traditional Irish Carol), "Angels We Have Heard on High", "Riu, Riu Chiu" (a traditional Spanish Carol), "Hope Has an Answer (Psalm 65)" featuring performer Kip Fox, and more!

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
