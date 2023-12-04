Monday, Dec. 25, 2023 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

The vocal and instrumental musical ensembles of Concordia University Irvine and friends invite you to a festive collection of music that celebrates, rejoices, and finds hope in the gifts of Christmas. Featuring the songs "Silent Night", "Wexford Carol" (a traditional Irish Carol), "Angels We Have Heard on High", "Riu, Riu Chiu" (a traditional Spanish Carol), "Hope Has an Answer (Psalm 65)" featuring performer Kip Fox, and more!

The Thrill of Hope: A Concordia Christmas

"Thrill of Hope: A Concordia Christmas" is available to stream with the PBS App