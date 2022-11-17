Call The Midwife Holiday Special 2022

Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 at 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video App

With Christmas approaching, the midwives move to their maternity clinic and are delighted when their first patient is a familiar face. Life in Poplar returns to normal after the tragic train crash, and everyone unites for a festive talent show.

CALL THE MIDWIFE, based on the best-selling memoirs of the late Jennifer Worth, tells colorful stories of midwifery and families in London’s East End. Inspired by the memoirs of Jennifer Worth, CALL THE MIDWIFE follows the nurses, midwives and nuns from Nonnatus House, who visit the expectant mothers of Poplar, providing the poorest women with the best possible care.

Episodes of CALL THE MIDWIFE are available to stream at the same time they first premiere on your PBS station. All episodes are be available for streaming from when they premiere on broadcast until 30 days after the the season finale airs. No episodes are currently available on demand.

Credits:

Created / written by Heidi Thomas. Executive Producers: Pippa Harris and Heidi Thomas. A Neal Streetproduction for BBC.