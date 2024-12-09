GREAT PERFORMANCES: From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration 2025
Premieres Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app
Experience this annual beloved concert from the Golden Hall of the Musikverein celebrating the 200th anniversary of the birth of Johann Strauss. Conducted by Riccardo Muti for the seventh time, PBS favorite Hugh Bonneville returns to host.
