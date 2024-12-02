Call The Midwife Holiday 2024

Premieres Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encore Saturday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV

It’s Christmas 1969, and the funfair and carol concert add color to frosty Poplar. Yet, the festive spirit at Nonnatus House is dampened by the spread of influenza alongside growing fears of an escaped prisoner after a spate of break-ins.

BBC Studios Distribution Limited / PBS Sister Monica Joan (JUDY PARFITT) Colette Corrigan (FRANCESCA FULLILOVE) Angela Turner (ALICE BROWN), Call The Midwife Holiday Special 2024

The CALL THE MIDWIFE series follows the nurses, midwives and nuns from Nonnatus House, who visit the expectant mothers of Poplar, providing the poorest women with the best possible care.