Call The Midwife Holiday 2024

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 2, 2024 at 3:43 PM PST
Fred Buckle (CLIFF PARISI) in a Santa costume, Call the Midwife Holiday Special 2024
Premieres Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encore Saturday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV

Catch up with the last four Holiday Specials as we count down the days until the Dec. 25 premiere of the newest Holiday Special!

It’s Christmas 1969, and the funfair and carol concert add color to frosty Poplar. Yet, the festive spirit at Nonnatus House is dampened by the spread of influenza alongside growing fears of an escaped prisoner after a spate of break-ins.

Sister Monica Joan (JUDY PARFITT) Colette Corrigan (FRANCESCA FULLILOVE) Angela Turner (ALICE BROWN), Call The Midwife Holiday Special 2024
The CALL THE MIDWIFE series follows the nurses, midwives and nuns from Nonnatus House, who visit the expectant mothers of Poplar, providing the poorest women with the best possible care.

