NEXT AT THE KENNEDY CENTER: Cynthia Erivo & Friends: A New Year's Eve Celebration

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM PST
Cynthia Erivo and Rickey Minor, "Cynthia Erivo and Friends: A New Year's Eve Celebration"
Scott Suchman
/
PBS
Cynthia Erivo and Rickey Minor, "Cynthia Erivo & Friends: A New Year’s Eve Celebration"

Premieres Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Cynthia Erivo, enchanting star of the stage and screen, invites you to ring in the New Year with her magnificent friends Ben Platt and Joaquina Kalukango as they bring their powerful voices and favorite songs to the Kennedy Center stage.

Ben Platt and Cynthia Erivo.
Scott Suchman
/
PBS
Ben Platt and Cynthia Erivo.
Cynthia Erivo and Joaquina Kalukango, "Cynthia Erivo and Friends: A New Year's Eve Celebration"
Scott Suchman
/
PBS
Cynthia Erivo and Joaquina Kalukango, "Cynthia Erivo & Friends: A New Year’s Eve Celebration"

Watch On Your Schedule: NEXT AT THE KENNEDY CENTER "Cynthia Erivo & Friends: A New Year's Eve Celebration" will be available to stream with the PBS App.

Joaquina Kalukango, Cynthia Erivo, and Ben Platt, "Cynthia Erivo and Friends: A New Year's Eve Celebration"
Scott Suchman
/
PBS
Joaquina Kalukango, Cynthia Erivo, and Ben Platt, "Cynthia Erivo & Friends: A New Year’s Eve Celebration"

