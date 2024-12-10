Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Sara Bareilles: New Year's Eve with the National Symphony Orchestra & Friends

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 10, 2024 at 11:22 AM PST
Sara Bareilles: New Year's Eve with the National Symphony Orchestra and Friends
Mauricio Castro
/
PBS
Sara Bareilles: New Year's Eve with the National Symphony Orchestra and Friends

Premieres Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024 at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and actress Sara Bareilles takes the stage at the Kennedy Center with the National Symphony Orchestra for an enchanting evening of song and celebration in this New Year's Eve special.

NEXT AT THE KENNEDY CENTER: Sara Bareilles: New Year's Eve Preview

From her first smash hit "Love Song" to her Broadway songwriting and later performing debut with the musical "Waitress," Bareilles' amazing artistry has been recognized with multiple Grammy and Tony awards and nominations. She will be joined by special guests Rufus Wainwright, Emily King, and David Ryan Harris for this career-spanning night.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Sara Bareilles: New Year's Eve with the National Symphony Orchestra and Friends
Mauricio Castro
/
KC1CT9792
Sara Bareilles: New Year's Eve with the National Symphony Orchestra and Friends

Watch On Your Schedule: "Sara Bareilles: New Year's Eve with the National Symphony Orchestra & Friends" will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Sara Bareilles: New Year's Eve with the National Symphony Orchestra and Friends
Mauricio Castro
/
PBS
Sara Bareilles: New Year's Eve with the National Symphony Orchestra and Friends

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News