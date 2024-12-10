Premieres Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024 at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and actress Sara Bareilles takes the stage at the Kennedy Center with the National Symphony Orchestra for an enchanting evening of song and celebration in this New Year's Eve special.

NEXT AT THE KENNEDY CENTER: Sara Bareilles: New Year's Eve Preview

From her first smash hit "Love Song" to her Broadway songwriting and later performing debut with the musical "Waitress," Bareilles' amazing artistry has been recognized with multiple Grammy and Tony awards and nominations. She will be joined by special guests Rufus Wainwright, Emily King, and David Ryan Harris for this career-spanning night.

Mauricio Castro / KC1CT9792 Sara Bareilles: New Year's Eve with the National Symphony Orchestra and Friends

Watch On Your Schedule: "Sara Bareilles: New Year's Eve with the National Symphony Orchestra & Friends" will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.