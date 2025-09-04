Desire, Calling blends queer literature with an all-ages dance party

By day, Verbatim Books is an air-conditioned refuge for booklovers, bursting with shoppers browsing the seemingly endless supply of used books in the racks.

Desire, Calling

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6

Verbatim Books, 3793 30th St., North Park

Free | MORE INFO

But this Saturday night, the North Park shop transforms into a dance party, with crowd favorites like Whitney Houston, Chappell Roan and more pumping through the bookshelves.

"Think about like a party that would break out in your kitchen," said co-organizer and writer Carly Marie DeMento. "It will be loud."

Desire, Calling is a new LGBTQ+ reading series and dance party that celebrates queer literature with a short set of readings — before the chairs are moved aside and the booty shaking commences.

DeMento sees a growing need for deeper social interactions and connection.

We want people to walk home feeling a sense of being moved by the words that they heard, a sense that they can come out into the world and there's good people, kind people waiting for them there. Carly Marie Demento, writer

"Right now with everything that's going on, people are really seeking just a little bit beyond normal small talk, and hearing poetry and prose is really a way of doing that," she said. "We want people to walk home feeling a sense of being moved by the words that they heard, a sense that they can come out into the world and there's good people, kind people waiting for them there."

Host Sara K. Phelps is proud of San Diego's literary scene, with an ever-growing selection of popular indie reading series, including Peel Lit and Small Press Nite.

With Desire, Calling, she wants to foster community among LGBTQ+ writers, readers and the general public. Readers include DeMento, along with local writer Mac Crane, author of " A Sharp Endless Need ," and touring writers Evelyn Gill and Keetje Kuipers.

Ryan Pfluger / Penguin Random House Author Mac Crane is shown next to the cover of their book "A Sharp Endless Need."

"We wanted to create an event that really focused specifically on queer writers, and also created this kind of fusion event of reading and dance party together to make it more accessible too, for people not just in the literary community," Phelps said.

The organizers hope to offer a way to socialize without late nights, 21+ clubs or alcohol.

In general, it's hard to find spaces where you can be at a dance party with people of all ages in a multi-generational space without alcohol, and so we're really excited to create an accessible space. Sara K. Phelps

"In general, it's hard to find spaces where you can be at a dance party with people of all ages in a multi-generational space without alcohol, and so we're really excited to create an accessible space," Phelps said.

"It's an all-ages event. Anybody can come. It's early — you can be in bed by 10 p.m. — so it's a great way to come out and have fun but not necessarily be out clubbing all night," DeMento said.

Verbatim Books owner Justine Enitsuj said community events are part of why she started — and later expanded — the bookstore.

Julia Dixon Evans The interior of North Park's Verbatim Books is shown on Sept. 3, 2025. The space will be transformed to a dance floor for Desire, Calling, a queer reading series and dance party, on Saturday.

"It's nice to see a space for everybody," Enitsuj said. "When we expanded in 2019, one of the main reasons was because we did not have enough room for everybody to come to the events. And even now, sometimes the events still get quite crowded. I do wish I could expand again, but it's wonderful to see this place just full of happy people. That's just such a reward."