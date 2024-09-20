Give Now
Mark Kish, head of community at Twitch, speaks at Tw
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
Mark Kish, head of community at Twitch, speaks at TwitchCon's opening ceremony on Sept. 20, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center.

In photos: TwitchCon is back in San Diego this weekend ... and for the next 5 years

By Alexander Nguyen / Multimedia Producer, North County,  Carlos Castillo / Video Journalist,  Leslie Gonzalez / Web Producer,  Lara McCaffrey / Web Producer
Published September 20, 2024 at 1:25 PM PDT

TwitchCon 2023 was held in Las Vegas but now it's back in San Diego following a 2022 visit to the city. It runs Sept. 20-22 at the San Diego Convention Center.

Recently, Twitch announced it would hold TwitchCon in San Diego for the next five years.

TwitchCon is a convention where livestreamers — or streamers as they’re known on the platform — meet their community. But it’s also a tech convention and a business conference.

The platform Twitch allows users to both watch and create livestreams about nearly anything you can think of — gaming, crafts, talk shows, sports and more. E-commerce giant Amazon is behind the platform, having acquired the company in 2014 for $1 billion.

If you didn't get a ticket to TwitchCon this year, follow along to see photos from the event on Friday.

A performer dances dressed as the TwitchCon mascot Grass Lord inside the Dino Lounge at TwitchCon on Sept. 20, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center.
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
A performer dances dressed as the TwitchCon mascot Grass Lord at TwitchCon on Sept. 20, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center.
TwitchCon visitors attend an Official Bob Ross Paint-Along on Sept. 20, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center.
Carlos Castillo
/
KPBS
TwitchCon visitors attend an Official Bob Ross Paint-Along on Sept. 20, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center.
TwitchCon attendees walk through the convention floor on Sept. 20, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center.
Carlos Castillo
/
KPBS
TwitchCon attendees walk through the convention floor on Sept. 20, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center.
TwitchCon attendees pose with an installation on the convention floor on Sept. 20, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center.
Carlos Castillo
/
KPBS
TwitchCon attendees pose with an installation on Sept. 20, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center.
TwitchCon Attendees play THE FINALS live on the stage for a chance to win prizes on Sept. 20, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center.
Carlos Castillo
/
KPBS
TwitchCon attendees play THE FINALS live on the stage for a chance to win prizes on Sept. 20, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center.
TwitchCon attendees visit a meet and greet on Sept. 20, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center.
Carlos Castillo
/
KPBS
TwitchCon attendees at a meet and greet on Sept. 20, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center.
Scenes from the convention floor at TwitchCon on Sept. 20, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center.
Carlos Castillo
/
KPBS
A brightly lit gaming PC at TwitchCon on Sept. 20, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center.
TwitchCon attendees walk through the convention floor on Sept. 20, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center.
Carlos Castillo
/
KPBS
TwitchCon attendees walk through the convention floor on Sept. 20, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center.
A TwitchCon attendee tries out a VR product on Sept. 20, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center.
Carlos Castillo
/
KPBS
A TwitchCon attendee tries out a VR product on Sept. 20, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center.

Alexander Nguyen
As a North County multimedia producer, Alexander Nguyen creates content for all of KPBS' platforms, including the web and social media.

See stories by Alexander Nguyen
Carlos Castillo
Carlos Castillo is a bilingual Emmy award-winning video journalist. Born and raised in Southern California, Carlos grew up with a knack for capturing special moments. In high school and college, Carlos excelled in video production courses, winning numerous awards for his work. Prior to joining KPBS, Carlos worked in Laredo, Texas as a news photographer for the local Univision/Fox station. He later worked in San Diego at Univision where he won an Emmy for his two-part series in the general assignment category. In his free time, Carlos enjoys playing with his cat Benji, nerding out in video games, and DJ-ing at local San Diego restaurants and clubs.
See stories by Carlos Castillo
Leslie Gonzalez
I respect writing as an art of expression. It's my job to execute well-written stories that reflect artistic expression and mirror my core values, which are to clearly and succinctly convey, educate, and entertain my readers with breaking local news and worldly affairs.
See stories by Leslie Gonzalez
Lara McCaffrey
As web producer, Lara McCaffrey is responsible for writing web stories, copy editing and updating the station’s website. Prior to joining KPBS, Lara worked as a freelance journalist for San Diego CityBeat, HerMoney, OK Whatever, Out There podcast and more. She also interned for Psychology Today and reached millions of readers as a senior content creator at digital media company 101 Network. Lara has a master's in journalism from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism and a bachelor's in political science from University of California, San Diego.
See stories by Lara McCaffrey
