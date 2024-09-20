In photos: TwitchCon is back in San Diego this weekend ... and for the next 5 years

TwitchCon 2023 was held in Las Vegas but now it's back in San Diego following a 2022 visit to the city. It runs Sept. 20-22 at the San Diego Convention Center.

Recently, Twitch announced it would hold TwitchCon in San Diego for the next five years.

TwitchCon is a convention where livestreamers — or streamers as they’re known on the platform — meet their community. But it’s also a tech convention and a business conference.

The platform Twitch allows users to both watch and create livestreams about nearly anything you can think of — gaming, crafts, talk shows, sports and more. E-commerce giant Amazon is behind the platform, having acquired the company in 2014 for $1 billion.

If you didn't get a ticket to TwitchCon this year, follow along to see photos from the event on Friday.

Alexander Nguyen / KPBS A performer dances dressed as the TwitchCon mascot Grass Lord at TwitchCon on Sept. 20, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center.

Carlos Castillo / KPBS TwitchCon visitors attend an Official Bob Ross Paint-Along on Sept. 20, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center.

Carlos Castillo / KPBS TwitchCon attendees walk through the convention floor on Sept. 20, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center.

Carlos Castillo / KPBS TwitchCon attendees pose with an installation on Sept. 20, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center.

Carlos Castillo / KPBS TwitchCon attendees play THE FINALS live on the stage for a chance to win prizes on Sept. 20, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center.

Carlos Castillo / KPBS TwitchCon attendees at a meet and greet on Sept. 20, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center.

Carlos Castillo / KPBS A brightly lit gaming PC at TwitchCon on Sept. 20, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center.

