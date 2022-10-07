In photos: TwitchCon returns to the San Diego Convention Center

In a nutshell, TwitchCon is a convention where livestreamers — or streamers as they’re known on the platform — meet their community. But it’s also a tech convention and a business conference.

Twitch, owned by Amazon, started out as a livestreaming platform for gamers but, over the years, has transformed into a platform for all sorts of streaming content. As a platform, Twitch averages about 2.5 million viewers at any one point and 31 million average daily website visits.

And that brings us to the San Diego Convention Center, where Twitch will be hosting the three-day event. It's part pop-culture, part tech convention and part business conference.

TwitchCon is sold out but KPBS will be there all three days of the con. Follow along for photo updates on all things Twitch.

Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout TwitchCon 2022.

Friday, Oct. 7

Aria Mallorca / KPBS The Prime Video booth at TwitchCon 2022. San Diego Convention Center. Oct. 7, 2022.

Aria Mallorca / KPBS Twitch streamer Dana, who goes by the handle Sugarcoatedkiss, wears Hatsune Miku cosplay at TwitchCon 2022. San Diego Convention Center. Oct. 7, 2022.

Aria Mallorca / KPBS A "foam pit battle" at the Legion by Lenovo booth at TwitchCon 2022. San Diego Convention Center. Oct. 7, 2022.

Aria Mallorca / KPBS TwitchCon attendees rest in a seating area. San Diego Convention Center. Oct. 7, 2022.

Aria Mallorca / KPBS The Audio Technica booth at TwitchCon 2022. San Diego Convention Center. Oct. 7, 2022.

Aria Mallorca / KPBS A TwitchCon attendee cosplays as a plague doctor. San Diego Convention Center. Oct. 7, 2022.

Aria Mallorca / KPBS A sound proof box for gaming at the Raid booth at TwitchCon 2022. San Diego Convention Center. Oct. 7, 2022.