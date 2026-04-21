La Mesa City Council approves new e-bike ordinance

La Mesa is the latest city in San Diego County to approve an e-bike ordinance.

The ordinance, which the City Council passed last week with a unanimous 5-0 vote, prohibits kids under the age of 12 from operating standard e-bikes that can reach up to 20 mph. It also allows the city to confiscate noncompliant bikes.

La Mesa joins Santee , Chula Vista , Coronado and other cities in establishing ordinances that are facilitated by a state law passed in 2024.

California law already prohibits children under the age of 16 from operating more powerful e-bikes, which can reach up to 28 mph.

At last week’s meeting, La Mesa Mayor Mark Arapostathis said the new ordinance is largely in response to community complaints and concerns about e-bikes. He said the city received 52 calls for services for bike incidents last year.

“We responded to those as much as we could,” Arapostathis said. “This is mostly for the people who are behaving poorly or making choices that could put them in danger.”

A study released in March from Rady Children's Hospital found that in 2017, less than 2% of serious crashes involving young bike riders under 18 treated at the hospital involved e-bikes. By 2023, that number had jumped to nearly 40%.

Councilmember Genevieve Suzuki said the issue is personal for her. .

“I have a 10 year old. He’s almost 11,” Suzuki said. “He has no business going anywhere near anything faster than 5 (mph). While I understand we want to give our kids the opportunity to have a good time, this is a safety issue.”

Council members will hear a second reading of the ordinance on April 28. If passed, it will take effect after a 30-day outreach campaign.

For the first 60 days of the ordinance, a violation would result in a warning. Violations after that period will carry a $25 fine, which can be waived by completing an educational training.