As gas prices climb, electric vehicles are helping some drivers save money

Just before federal tax credits expired in September, Clairemont resident Rick Thompson switched from a diesel vehicle to an electric one.

“Now, near where I live in Clairemont, it's about $8 a gallon for diesel fuel,” he said. “It would have cost me about $100 to fill up every time.”

Diesel prices in San Diego are down seven cents per gallon compared to a week ago, at $7.39 a gallon on Monday. The drop in diesel prices could be short-lived, according to Patrick De Hann, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“Oil prices have been climbing again as markets react to renewed geopolitical tensions and the cancellation of talks between the U.S. and Iran,” he wrote in a statement. “As a result, gasoline prices are set to rise further this week, with diesel expected to follow.”

Experts say high gas prices are pushing more people to consider electric vehicles. Cox Automotive reports more EV shopping activity on its Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader websites.

The average price of regular gas in San Diego was $5.99 per gallon on Monday, up $1.22 compared to last year, according to AAA.

California has the highest gas prices in the country, but it’s not the most expensive place to charge an EV. The average price for public charging in California is 46 cents per kilowatt hour . The three highest rates are in West Virginia at 53 cents, Hawaii at 51 cents and Alaska at 50 cents.

“A large and competitive charging network, widespread home charging options and lower off-peak electricity rates all help keep prices from reaching the highest levels,” said Kandace Redd, a spokesperson for AAA.

Price of San Diego San Diego County is known for being one of America’s most expensive regions. This is not news to locals. KPBS' new series Price of San Diego dives into the rising costs of groceries, child care, car insurance and even our beloved California burrito. You won’t want to miss this ongoing series, live now on KPBS.org/priceofsandiego Learn More

Charging at home is usually cheaper than public charging. Thompson estimates he spends an equivalent of $2.70 per gallon to charge his EV at home.

“If you have a level two charger at home, you still have to put the cost on your household as far as, like, an electric bill,” he said. “Our electric bill is about $300 now, which is quite high for a single family home.”

Still, he said, it’s less expensive than filling up at the gas pump.

Fuel is just one of a car owner’s expenses. EV owners can also save on maintenance costs, since they don’t need things like oil changes . Insurance can be more expensive for EVs than gas-powered cars, but that can vary depending on a vehicle’s make and model, according to Progressive .

EV’s are usually more expensive to buy new than gas-powered cars. In 2025, the average price for a new EV was about $57,000, compared to $48,000 for a gas-powered car, according to AAA .

More used EVs could soon be on the market, according to Cox Automotive. Thousands of leases will end this year , and many of them will be sold as used cars .