NOVA: Athens: Birth of Democracy

Premieres Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

The United States has experimented with democracy for 250 years, but our system of government was once a radical idea, born in ancient Greece. Ravaged by civil war and tyranny 2,500 years ago, the city of Athens forged a revolutionary new system that gave power to the citizens.

Witness the archaeological quest to unearth the ingenious tools and pivotal moments that shaped this unprecedented experiment in self-government. From mysterious fragments of ancient voting machines to mass graves and dramatic assassinations, discover the dark secrets and innovative solutions that defined the world's first direct democracy. What enduring lessons can this surprising historical journey offer us today?

Follow archaeological investigations into the dramatic origins of democracy in Greece 2,500 years ago. Mass graves and ancient ruins where tyrants were murdered shine new light on the birth of a revolutionary form of government.

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About The Series: NOVA brings you stories from the frontlines of science and engineering, answering the big questions of today and tomorrow, from how our ancestors lived, to whether parallel universes exist, to how technology will transform our lives.

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