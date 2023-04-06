Del Mar could see affordable housing along coastal bluffs

In one of San Diego’s most exclusive communities affordable housing hasn’t yet found much of a space.

But a developer is aiming to build a 259-unit apartment complex on an ocean bluff in Del Mar, with 85 subsidized apartments.

And they've recently submitted additional plans to the city.

Jacob Aere / KPBS The property of a potential affordable housing complex on Del Mar's bluffs is seen through a fence, April 6, 2023.

“There is a developer who wants to put a project right there on the bluff. And the city of Del Mar would like to say no, but they don't have a compliant housing element, so they can’t,” said YIMBY Democrats of San Diego’s Kevin Sabellico.

The pro-housing advocate said the Seaside Ridge project is a great idea, but acknowledges it faces an uphill battle against the city of Del Mar and some local residents.

Del Mar City Council member, and former mayor, Dave Druker wouldn't comment on the specific project that's been in the works since last year, but he provided insight on affordable housing action for the coastal city.

“We will first work to get affordable housing at the (Del Mar) Fairgrounds, and we need to come up with a memorandum of understanding to build those by April 2024,“ Druker said.

Jacob Aere / KPBS A rendering of the potential Seaside Ridge development shows housing along the Del Mar bluffs in this undated image.

The councilmember said if the city is unable to do that, Del Mar will have to rezone the north bluff area and some areas of the city’s south bluff to allow for 20 housing units per acre.

Seaside Ridge spokesperson Darren Pudgil said Del Mar is out of compliance with state housing laws and the project must be approved because it meets all requirements.

“It would fulfill nearly 80% of the city’s immediate need for 54 lower income units in the sixth housing cycle and well over 100% of the city’s moderate-income need,” Pudgil said.

He also said other potential sites in Del Mar will take too long to be built.

“While we support the city’s effort to create housing at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, the city’s timeframe extends far beyond what the state’s sixth cycle laws allow,” Pudgil said.

The Del Mar City Council unanimously approved a new Housing Element report earlier this week. It identifies the fairgrounds and a few private sites where rent-restricted housing could go for low-income residents.

The state has two months to approve or reject Del Mar’s new housing plan, which could determine the future of the Seaside Ridge complex and other potential affordable housing options in the city.