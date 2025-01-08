San Diego is now less blue

Jump to ...
Fewer voters in San Diego and Imperial counties voted for the Democratic presidential candidate in 2024 than in the two elections before that. And while President-elect Donald Trump mostly held his coalition, he saw gains in some communities where Democrats lost ground.
As part of the Public Matters partnership, our journalists spoke to people who live in the places that shifted the most to hear what influenced their voting decisions.
Donald Trump didn’t just benefit from lack of turnout for Kamala Harris. Some areas of San Diego and Imperial Counties turned out for him in greater numbers than before.
