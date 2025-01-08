Give Now
San Diego is now less blue

The silhouettes of Vice President Kamala Harris and President-elect Donald Trump face each other over a background of blue and red squares that have images of homes in them.
Steve Breen
/
inewsource

Jump to ...

Fewer voters in San Diego and Imperial counties voted for the Democratic presidential candidate in 2024 than in the two elections before that. And while President-elect Donald Trump mostly held his coalition, he saw gains in some communities where Democrats lost ground.

As part of the Public Matters partnership, our journalists spoke to people who live in the places that shifted the most to hear what influenced their voting decisions.

San Diego Republicans celebrate President-elect Donald Trump’s win at the US Grant Hotel on Nov. 5 in San Diego, California.
Brittany Cruz-Fejeran for Voice of San Diego
Politics
San Diego’s Democratic blues: How voters slipped away from the party
Scott Lewis / Voice of San Diego
Donald Trump didn’t just benefit from lack of turnout for Kamala Harris. Some areas of San Diego and Imperial Counties turned out for him in greater numbers than before.
