Firefighters trying to rescue man trapped in hole on Sunset Cliffs

Rescuers have been working for hours to free a man trapped in a hole along the side of a cliff in Sunset Cliffs near Orchard and Cable streets, fire officials said Friday.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews responded to a report of a person trapped in a hole at about 3:40 p.m. Thursday, according to fire officials.

The man is not injured but is trapped from the waist down inside a crevasse along the cliff. The entry point is only about 18 inches in diameter, which has caused extreme difficulty in getting him out.

A SDFRD technical rescue team and Chula Vista Fire Department crews worked for many hours but when the tide began to rise, they were unable to continue working. The trapped man was provided with electrolytes and hot packs and blankets to keep him warm during the night. An engine company was there all night with him.

A special team of volunteer rescuers from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department arrived at 4:40 a.m. Friday.

As of 7:35 a.m. Friday, the man was still in the hole and pinned. When the tide recedes, the crews will begin their efforts to drill and dig around him to free his body and extricate him, fire officials said.