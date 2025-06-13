Tens of thousands likely to take to streets in 'No Kings' actions, protests

Tens of thousands of San Diego County residents will take to the streets Saturday for "No Kings" Day, a nationwide protest of President Donald Trump's policies coinciding with a military parade in the nation's capital.

Saturday marks Trump's 79th birthday and the 250th anniversary of the United States Army. The two events are culminating in the "Grand Military Parade" in Washington, D.C., featuring more than 6,700 soldiers and dozens of armored vehicles parading through the city.

Opponents of the parade — the nation's first since 1991's National Victory Celebration, which was timed to welcome returning veterans of the 100- day Persian Gulf War — say it is a vanity project of a nascent dictator.

"This administration is sending National Guard troops and active duty military against American citizens protesting this administration's illegal and unconstitutional actions," said Richard Cannon, an organizer with 50501 Escondido. "This is exactly the type of tyrannical behavior that our founding fathers feared, one that many thought "could never happen in this country.""

Two major rallies for No Kings Day will kick off at 10 a.m. in Downtown San Diego, one at Civic Center Plaza, 1200 Third Ave., the other at Waterfront Park, 1600 Pacific Highway. Both will conclude at Waterfront Park.

Organizers encourage protesters to carry signs and make their voices heard, but not to engage in violent confrontation with supporters of the president and law enforcement.

"A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action," a statement from No Kings organizers read. "We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values."

Trained peacekeepers in yellow vests will be scattered throughout the protests. Participants can seek them out with concerns.

An April 5 protest, "Hands Off Our Rights," drew thousands to Waterfront Park without violence.

"This is not a political issue, this is about real people and the real impact that these policies are having on them," Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-San Diego, said of the April rally. "This kind of mass mobilization that we're seeing here today of every day people — I don't even know if all of these people voted for Kamala Harris, or voted for me — but showing that these policies have real impacts on real people and continuing to speak up and making our voices heard is the most important thing we can be doing right now."

The military parade — which is subject to cancellation due to possible thunderstorms Saturday — will feature 28 M1 Abrams tanks, 28 Bradley fighting vehicles and Stryker armored vehicles, four Paladin howitzers, towed artillery and multiple infantry squad vehicles. Army officials estimate the parade will cost taxpayers between $25 million and $45 million. Metal plates will be laid down on the street to prevent damage from the 68-ton machines, an army statement reads.

"For two and a half centuries, the men and women of America's army have dominated our enemies and protected our freedom at home," Trump said. "This parade salutes our soldiers' remarkable strength and unbeatable spirit. You won't want to miss it. Thundering tanks and breathtaking flyovers will roar through our capital city."

"This is the kind of vanity parade we would expect to see in Russia or North Korea, not in a democracy," said Allison Gill, podcaster of the Mueller She Wrote podcast, who will speak at the San Diego rallies.

The timing of the parade seems auspicious, as the Trump administration has recently ramped up Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions throughout the country, but notably in San Diego and Los Angeles, leading to ongoing civil unrest.

"American immigrants built this country. From railroads, to farms, from factory workers, to building the homes we live in, they've been the backbone of the working class," said Robin, an organizer with Indivisible North County San Diego. "So we march on June 14 to remind the leaders of our country — there are no kings in the USA and immigrants will always be a part of this diverse nation."

Beyond the two large rallies and marches in Downtown San Diego, other events will occur throughout the county:



Carlsbad, 10 a.m., Carlsbad Boulevard and Pine Avenue;

Del Mar, 10 a.m., Intersection of Del Mar Heights and Carmel Country roads;

Chula Vista, 10 a.m., Birch Road and Millenia Avenue;

Escondido, 10 a.m., Grape Day Park, 321 N Broadway;

El Cajon, 10 a.m., Magnolia Avenue and Fletcher Parkway;

Mira Mesa, 11 a.m., 10782 Westview Parkway;

Rancho Bernardo, 11 a.m., Bernardo Center Drive and Rancho Bernardo Road;

A kid-friendly rally at 11:15 a.m. at Civita Park in San Diego, 7897 Altana Way;

Ramona, 3:30 p.m., 1000 Main St.; and

San Marcos, 4:15 p.m., corner of Grand and West San Marcos Boulevard.

"I am protesting because I am scared about what's happening in our country," said Michele Cyr, organizer of the Carlsbad protest. "It's not a democracy anymore when workers are afraid to go to work, have no job to go to anymore and our civil liberties are under attack."

Faith leaders gathered Friday to encourage nonviolent protest.

"People are concerned about immigration in this country and rightfully so," said Rev. Shane Harris, founder of People's Association of Justice Advocates. "We believe that people should have the right to express their first amendment perspective but they must do so without violence and in peace, and that's the message we want to get out to folks.

"The traditions of both Cesar Chavez and Dr. Martin Luther King taught us that non violent movements eventually bring the country together. We don't want folks to be arrested and prosecuted for violent actions, but instead we want people to express themselves in the streets in a peaceful and anti- violent way. Anarchists are hijackers of a movement and we should all call them out as such."