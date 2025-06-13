Give Now
Politics

Housing officials warn San Diego's ADU reforms may violate state law

By Andrew Bowen / Metro Reporter
Published June 13, 2025 at 5:46 PM PDT
A tractor moves dirt on the construction site of an ADU bonus project, May 21, 2025.
Andrew Bowen
/
KPBS
A tractor moves dirt on the construction site of an ADU bonus project, May 21, 2025.

California housing officials are threatening to block some of San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria's proposed reforms to the city's accessory dwelling unit (ADU) bonus program.

The California Housing and Community Development Department (HCD) sent a sternly worded letter Friday to City Planning Director Heidi VonBlum regarding the proposed reforms, which are due to be voted on by the City Council on Monday afternoon.

The letter raises a host of concerns around issues including parking requirements, requirements for side or backyards, fair housing laws and historic districts. It threatens to revoke San Diego's designation as a "prohousing" city if the reforms are adopted as proposed.

Even more seriously, the letter threatens to find San Diego in violation of state housing laws — an action that could lead to loss of state funding and a virtual suspension of the city's zoning code.

The letter, which was signed by HCD Assistant Deputy Director David Zisser, requests a response by July 11.

"While HCD understands the potential need to amend the existing program requirements to meet the needs of local communities, the city should consider more targeted amendments which address the specific, adverse unintended consequences," Zisser said.

Both Gloria and the City Council have been under pressure from homeowners to roll back the city's generous incentives to build ADUs. The ADU bonus program has led to hundreds of new homes getting built in single-family neighborhoods — many of which have been virtually off-limits to new development for decades. It allows at least five units on most residential properties, and even more units if the property is near public transit.

Included among the proposed reforms are new limits on ADU projects along canyons, on cul-de-sacs and in wildfire hazard zones. The package also includes new fees and parking requirements, and a total elimination of the program in neighborhoods zoned for very low density.

A KPBS analysis found the proposed reforms would block opportunities to build housing in San Diego's whitest and wealthiest neighborhoods.

Mayoral spokesperson Rachel Laing said staffers in the City Planning Department would update their recommendations to the council on Monday in response to the letter.

HousingSan DiegoCalifornia
Andrew Bowen
I cover local government — a broad beat that includes housing, homelessness and infrastructure. I'm especially interested in the intersections of land use, transportation and climate change.
