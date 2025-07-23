FRONTLINE: Remaking The Middle East: Israel Vs. Iran

Premieres Tuesday, July 29, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

How Israel ended up fighting wars in Gaza and Iran - and the U.S. role. Benjamin Netanyahu’s long campaign to defeat Iran; the conflict with the Palestinians; and his difficult relations with the U.S. over peace and Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

