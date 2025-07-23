Give Now
FRONTLINE: Remaking The Middle East: Israel Vs. Iran

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 23, 2025
A still taken from a video released by Iranian news agency WANA on June 18, 2025, that it says showed missiles fired by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps towards Israel.
Credit: Iranian news agency WANA /Handout via REUTERS
Premieres Tuesday, July 29, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

How Israel ended up fighting wars in Gaza and Iran - and the U.S. role. Benjamin Netanyahu’s long campaign to defeat Iran; the conflict with the Palestinians; and his difficult relations with the U.S. over peace and Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

FRONTLINE "Remaking The Middle East: Israel Vs. Iran" will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Credits: Production Company: Left/Right Docs. Presented by WGBH. Distributed by PBS

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
