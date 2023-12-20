Give Now
Local

New Via Vera Cruz bridge opens to vehicles in San Marcos

By Jacob Aere / General Assignment Reporter
Contributors: Roland Lizarondo / Video Journalist
Published December 20, 2023 at 5:41 PM PST

It's been a few months since people could cross the creek between San Marcos Boulevard to Discovery Street.

Last Friday, the city of San Marcos held a dedication ceremony and said the new bridge would be opened soon. Now it's happening.

“Before the end of today (Wednesday) we will be opening up Via Vera Cruz to traffic,” said Isaac Etchamendy, the city's engineer.

A sign says '
Jacob Aere
/
KPBS
A sign says 'Businesses Open During Construction' near the new Via Vera Cruz bridge, Dec. 20, 2023.

Business owners in the area are looking forward to the reopening. Tim Daniels of Towne Jewelers said sales have been significantly impacted by the closure.

Usually, the holidays are his busiest time of the year.

“The business has been down approximately 70% in the last three months, but you know, we’ll survive because I’ve been here 46 years and I have a lot of clients,” Daniels said.

A "Businesses Open" sign in front of a "Road Closed" sign at Via Vera Cruz and San Marcos Boulevard, Sept. 21, 2023.
Quality of Life
Related: San Marcos Creek Project nearing completion as last stretch of Via Vera Cruz closes for construction
Alexander Nguyen

The new bridge is one of the final components of the over $100 million San Marcos Creek Project.

Overall, the project has added infrastructure to reduce flooding, improve traffic flow and restore the creek habitat.

A street sweeping vehicle cleans the new Via Vera Cruz bridge, Dec. 20, 2023.
Jacob Aere
/
KPBS
A street sweeping vehicle cleans the new Via Vera Cruz bridge, Dec. 20, 2023.

As for the new Via Vera Cruz bridge, it’s much higher than the previous roadway, and it has four vehicle lanes, plus sidewalks and bike lanes.

“Before we did any of these improvements there was a small two-lane timber bridge over the creek that frequently flooded,” Etchamendy said.

A road closure sign on Discovery Street at Applewilde Drive in San Marcos, July 19, 2022.
Local
Related: Residents fuming over speeders on detour street for San Marcos Creek Project
Alexander Nguyen

While it's been a struggle for Daniels’ business and other storefronts nearby the construction, he’s excited about the long-term benefits of the project.

“I think it's positive for the city of San Marcos that we needed it very bad,” Daniels said. “I know that they've been working on this project for many, many years. And it costs lots of money to do it, but it's worth it because San Marcos is a major city right now.”

A view under the new Via Vera Cruz bridge shows the raised height of the new road, Dec. 20, 2023.
Jacob Aere
/
KPBS
A view under the new Via Vera Cruz bridge shows the raised height of the new road, Dec. 20, 2023.

The 214-acre project area has been undergoing construction since early 2020.

The final steps in the creek project include a bit more road work on Bent Avenue and the completion of Paseo del Arroyo Park, expected to open in early 2024.

Jacob Aere
As a general assignment reporter, I report on a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County including business, health, arts & culture and politics.
