How have rising concert and live entertainment ticket prices affected you?

For major tours like Taylor Swift's "Eras" Tour, some U.S. concertgoers reported spending hundreds or even thousands of dollars on tickets. Large-scale tours have become massive productions, with rising costs for staffing, tech and gear. Even smaller local venues have raised ticket prices in recent years.

We get it. Sometimes it feels expensive just to leave the house these days, but especially so if we want to experience music or culture. KPBS wants to know if higher ticket prices for live music and entertainment have changed your plans. Are you going to concerts less often, or choosing different kinds of events? Have you made adjustments in other parts of your budget to afford tickets? What would make concerts worth it again?