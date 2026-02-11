Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Arts & Culture
Price of San Diego
San Diego County is known for being one of America’s most expensive regions. Locals are feeling the squeeze and looking for solutions. KPBS' new series Price of San Diego dives into the rising costs of groceries, child care, car insurance and even our beloved California burrito.

How have rising concert and live entertainment ticket prices affected you?

By Julia Dixon Evans / Arts Reporter & Host, The Finest
Published February 11, 2026 at 10:12 AM PST
A performance at The Observatory North Park on Oct. 4, 2021.
Julia Dixon Evans
/
KPBS
A performance at The Observatory North Park on Oct. 4, 2021.

For major tours like Taylor Swift's "Eras" Tour, some U.S. concertgoers reported spending hundreds or even thousands of dollars on tickets. Large-scale tours have become massive productions, with rising costs for staffing, tech and gear. Even smaller local venues have raised ticket prices in recent years.

We get it. Sometimes it feels expensive just to leave the house these days, but especially so if we want to experience music or culture. KPBS wants to know if higher ticket prices for live music and entertainment have changed your plans. Are you going to concerts less often, or choosing different kinds of events? Have you made adjustments in other parts of your budget to afford tickets? What would make concerts worth it again?

_

Tags

Arts & Culture San DiegoCalifornia
Julia Dixon Evans
Julia Dixon Evans hosts KPBS’ arts and culture podcast, The Finest, writes the KPBS Arts newsletter, produces and edits the KPBS/Arts Calendar and works with the KPBS team to cover San Diego's diverse arts scene.
See stories by Julia Dixon Evans
Got a question or tip for KPBS/Arts?

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News