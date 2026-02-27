Free parking at 7 Balboa lots for residents starting this Monday, city says

Starting Monday, San Diego residents — who are verified via an online portal— may park for free all day at seven of the 12 lots in Balboa Park.

City officials said that those using the five Premium parking lots will pay a fee, although verified residents will pay half-price online. Residents can access the portal at https://sandiego.thepermitportal.com/.

City residents who verify their address will again be able to park for free in the Pepper Grove, Federal, Upper Inspiration Point, Lower Inspiration Point, Marston Point, Palisades and Bea Evenson lots.

For non-residents, those fees will be $10 day or free for three hours in the Lower Inspiration Point lot. Residents will pay $8 per day or $5 for four hours at the Alcazar, Casa de Balboa, Organ Pavilion, South Carousel and Space Theater lots.

They may also buy a Premium All-Park Pass to park at any of the lots, according to the city. Nonresidents, meanwhile, will pay $16 per day and $10 for four hours to park in those lots. The city offers passes, ranging from daily to annual, for non-residents.

On Feb. 6, Mayor Todd Gloria announced the free parking zone.

According to the city, other changes are:

— parking enforcement will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 6 p.m., rather than 8 p.m.; and

— drivers with a disabled-person license plate or placard may park for free all day at any available spot in the lots and on park roads, along with blue ADA spaces.

Officials said that to receive verification as a San Diego resident, applicants are "required to upload one document proving residency," including a driver's license, property tax bill, rental agreement or utility bill.

The city said residents and non-residents must pay a one-time $5 registration fee to cover the vendor's cost for processing applications, which the city doesn't collect. Residents will need to select the General, Level 2 and Level 3 free parking pass, according to the city. It could take up to two business days for residential verification.

Following that, the account and free pass are valid for three years. "This timeline could vary depending on the number of applications received," according to city officials, who added that residents must verify ahead of time online, and not metered kiosks inside Balboa Park.

City residents who previously bought parking passes do not need to re- verify. However, they will need to log in and select a free pass, which will be reflected on their account, according to the city.

City officials said there will be a grace period before enforcement starts, giving visitors "time to register and become acquainted with the new system."

"Parking enforcement officers will begin issuing warnings the week of March 9 and ticketing will begin March 16," they said.

Those needing in-person help with registering may go to www.sandiego.gov/digital-navigator-program, which is available at certain libraries and recreation centers, or call 1-800-350-6945. Translation services are available for non-English speakers.

Non-city residents who want to park for three hours free at Lower Inspiration Point must enter their license plate number at the parking meter kiosk. Free shuttle service from the lot to the center of Balboa Park is available.

Earlier this month, Gloria backed off some of the parking fees instituted in January, citing overwhelming negative feedback to the plan. While the changes will likely win favor immediately amongst San Diegans, they portend some bad tidings in the near future.

The city's budget last year was balanced on speculative revenue sources such as the parking in Balboa Park, which was postponed for months, likely costing the city millions.

More information is available at sandiego.seamlessdocs.com/ng/fa/parking_contact_form or www.sandiego.gov/parking/balboapark.