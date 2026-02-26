Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

View of the camera on the set of La Herencia, movie by Mexican Filmmaker Emilio Montiel.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
View of the camera on the set of "La Herencia," a film by Mexican filmmaker Emilio Montiel, on Jan. 23, 2026.

Mexican filmmakers aren't waiting for Hollywood — they're making movies now

By Matthew Bowler / Video Journalist
Published February 26, 2026 at 8:10 AM PST

Hollywood productions have fallen 36% over the past five years, according to nonprofit Film L.A. While the industry in California may be contracting again this year, Mexico is trying to entice productions with tax incentives and other programs.

Last week, Salma Hayek joined Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to announce a series of new incentives meant to attract productions to Mexico.

"Nobody can compete with us. With this support, we're unmatched. There's no other country in the world that has this level of diversity," Hayek said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

While Hollywood may return to Mexico at some point, Mexican filmmakers aren’t waiting around.

On the set of "La Herencia," or "The Inheritance," a Baja California filmmaker tells the story of a wealthy patriarch who learns of his long-lost daughter from the ghost of his wife. 

This novela is thick with drama and intrigue. It is one of many films produced by Emilio Montiel. He didn’t always make movies.

"I used to work in construction. I worked for a company laying carpets and stuff,” Montiel said.

Montiel's movies are not in theaters, and they are not expensive productions. They are not big-budget action films. But they are watched by millions.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

"Unfortunately, they earn little, and we don’t have many resources. That's why I make these kinds of movies — low-budget ones — but I try to do the best I can," Montiel said. 

Filmmaker Emilio Montiel, left, an actress, center, and actor Rory Pendergast on the set of "La Herencia" in Rosarito, Mexico, on Jan. 23, 2026.
1 of 5
Filmmaker Emilio Montiel, left, an actress, center, and actor Rory Pendergast on the set of "La Herencia" in Rosarito, Mexico, on Jan. 23, 2026.
Matthew Bowler
A behind-the-scenes look at the filming of "La Herencia" in Rosarito, Mexico, on Jan. 23, 2026.
2 of 5
A behind-the-scenes look at the filming of "La Herencia" in Rosarito, Mexico, on Jan. 23, 2026.
Matthew Bowler
Emilio Montiel, left, goes over the script with a member of his production team on the set of "La Herencia" in Rosarito, Mexico, on Jan. 23, 2026.
3 of 5
Emilio Montiel, left, goes over the script with a member of his production team on the set of "La Herencia" in Rosarito, Mexico, on Jan. 23, 2026.
Matthew Bowler
A close-up of the script for "La Herencia" on the set in Rosarito, Mexico, on Jan. 23, 2026.
4 of 5
A close-up of the script for "La Herencia" on the set in Rosarito, Mexico, on Jan. 23, 2026.
Matthew Bowler
Cast and crew film a scene from "La Herencia" in Rosarito, Mexico, on Jan. 23, 2026.
5 of 5
Cast and crew film a scene from "La Herencia" in Rosarito, Mexico, on Jan. 23, 2026.
Matthew Bowler

Thirty-four of Montiel's movies have more than a million views each on his YouTube channel. They aren’t short either — each runs about 90 minutes — and his most popular has been seen more than 5 million times. 

Rory Pendergast is a personal injury lawyer in San Diego. On weekends, he’s one of Montiel's actors.

"You throw money at somebody, they should be able to make something awesome. But when you can do it on a shoestring, and you're speaking, you're communicating something to people out there who feel it. That is cool, right? That is cool," Pendergast said. 

Pendergast has played a lawyer in many of Montiel's novelas, but last time he got to play an American in a Mexican prison in the movie "Presidio Infernal," or "Prison Hell." 

In 2022, the global economic advisory firm Oxford Economics reported that the Mexican film industry contributed 228.8 billion pesos to the economy. At the current exchange rate, that’s more than $13 billion. 

Montiel said that if someone offered him big money to make his movies, he would take it.

He said he'd like to make different movies — for theaters or for television networks in the United States, or for Netflix, or Latin American cinema — but he doesn’t have the money.

But until then, he’ll keep telling stories millions love.

Tags

Arts & Culture FilmPort of Entry
Matthew Bowler
Matthew Bowler is an award-winning journalist from San Diego. Bowler comes from a long line of San Diego journalists. Both his father and grandfather worked as journalists covering San Diego. He is also a third generation San Diego State University graduate, where he studied art with a specialty in painting and printmaking. Bowler moved to the South of France after graduating from SDSU. While there he participated in many art exhibitions. The newspaper “La Marseillaise” called his work “les oeuvres impossible” or “the impossible works.” After his year in Provence, Bowler returned to San Diego and began to work as a freelance photographer for newspapers and magazines. Some years later, he discovered his passion for reporting the news, for getting at the truth, for impacting lives. Bowler is privileged to have received many San Diego Press Club Awards along with two Emmy's.
See stories by Matthew Bowler

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News