Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Border & Immigration

Federal agents detain immigration court observers in downtown San Diego

By Gustavo Solis / Investigative Border Reporter
Published February 26, 2026 at 5:56 PM PST
People walking in front of the Edward J. Schwartz Federal Building, where immigration court hearings are held, Aug. 6, 2025.
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
People walking in front of the Edward J. Schwartz Federal Building, where immigration court hearings are held, Aug. 6, 2025.

Federal agents escorted four immigrant rights activists out of San Diego’s downtown federal courthouse Thursday morning and issued them loitering citations.

The activists, who work to support people with cases in immigration court, said the actions are the Trump administration’s latest escalation of intimidation.

“Our access is being slowly eroded and I think today is an example of that,” said Patrick Corrigan, a volunteer with the group FAITH, which primarily accompanies people to their court hearings and immigration appointments.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Corrigan was one of four people issued $280 citations by agents from Federal Protective Services, or FPS, which is a subagency of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

As they have been doing for more than a year, FAITH volunteers showed up at the Edward J. Schwartz Federal Courthouse at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. As usual, they split up into two groups — one went to the immigration courts on the fourth floor, while the other went to an ICE office where people check-in on the second floor.

Corrigan said he was approached by an FPS agent on the second floor.

“He said you can’t be here, there’s no loitering and you need to leave if you don’t have business here,” he said.

Corrigan, who has been volunteering since September, said he’s had several interactions with FPS. In October, one of them called him, “a terrorist antifa,” he said. More recently, another agent took a photo of Corrigan’s face and said he would be added to a database.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

When the agent threatened him with a loitering citation on Thursday, Corrigan said he held his ground, expecting to be detained.

“I’d like to see it play out,” he said. “I want to hear what a federal judge says about that.”

FPS agents did briefly detain Corrigan and three others. Then they were escorted from the building and given the citations.

Another half-dozen volunteers left the federal building voluntarily without being cited.

A spokesperson from the U.S. District Court spokesperson told KPBS court staff do not handle these cases because immigration courts are supervised by the executive branch.

DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The approximately 650 FAITH volunteers undergo a 2-hour training session that specifically teaches them not to obstruct law enforcement, said Father Scott Santarosa, who is the pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, which runs the FAITH program.

“We really don’t interfere with arrests at all,” Santarosa said. “We don’t film, we don’t take photos, nothing to provoke agents.”

Since the program began, Santarosa has noticed federal agents restrict their access. For example, volunteers are sometimes not allowed to sit in immigration court and watch hearings. Volunteers are also no longer allowed to be in the waiting room where immigrants check in for their ICE appointments.

“Little by little, our ability to accompany people has been restricted,” he said.

Like Corrigan, Santarosa wants FAITH to fight the loitering citation and have a federal judge decide whether they are allowed to be there or not.

“We believe we ought to be allowed, that we have a right to be there and we hope and expect that it will be clarified,” Santarosa said. “If we are not allowed, however, than I think following that comes another battle.”

Tags

Border & Immigration BorderSan Diego
Gustavo Solis
Gustavo became the Investigative Border Reporter at KPBS in 2021. He was born in Mexico City, grew up in San Diego and has two passports to prove it. He graduated from Columbia University’s School of Journalism in 2013 and has worked in New York City, Miami, Palm Springs, Los Angeles, and San Diego. In 2018 he was part of a team of reporters who shared a Pulitzer Prize for explanatory journalism. When he’s not working - and even sometimes when he should be - Gustavo is surfing on both sides of the border.
See stories by Gustavo Solis

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

Border Brief
We're breaking down the complexities of immigration in the Trump era — from the mass deportation campaign to cross-border economics. In each episode hear from experts and dive into the data.
Watch now →
More News