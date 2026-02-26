At San Diego Wounded Warrior Trials, winning comes second

Hundreds of service members and veterans from five military branches are in San Diego this week to compete in adaptive sports trials — the first step in a journey that can take athletes to national competitions and beyond.

Service members from the Air and Space Forces are at Camp Pendleton with the Marines for trials that began Wednesday. The Navy and Coast Guard are holding their Wounded Warrior Trials at Naval Air Station North Island starting Friday.

Teams from the United Kingdom and Ukraine are also competing at Camp Pendleton.

The Warrior Games are the Defense Department's service-wide competition for service members and veterans recovering from injuries. They began in 2010.

Adaptive sports have become an important part of some people's recovery plans.

Carolyne Corelis Marine Corps wheelchair basketball athletes practice for the Warrior Trials at Camp Pendleton Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026.

They were for Air Force Master Sgt. Jason Ostberg. Last year he made the Air Force team and competed in the Warrior Games.

"I'm trying not to get emotional, but it was a good experience," Ostberg told KPBS after wheelchair basketball practice Wednesday. "I'll never forget it. It's helped so much in my recovery journey."

For Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Vincent Webb, just being at the trials says something.

"I fought hard to get to this point, to be able just to stand here — you know, tolerate the pain and go," Webb said.

Webb was assigned to 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion when an injury landed him at Camp Pendleton's Wounded Warrior Regiment.

Carolyne Corelis Marine Gunnery Sgt. Vincent Webb dribbles up the court during wheelchair basketball practice at the Warrior Trials at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026.

He said his goal is to make the Marine Corps team — especially to play wheelchair basketball.

Webb's son is also in the Marines, a lance corporal stationed in Hawaii. He said he's trying to prove something to himself, but that's not all.

"And then just to be that example to my son that yeah, it doesn't matter what life brings you, you know?" Webb said. "Just keep pushing, continue to set goals and achieve them. I strongly believe that ... things don't happen to you — they happen for you."

The Warrior Games will be held in San Antonio this June.

Marine veteran Joshua Shannon went to the games last year, and from there went on to the Invictus Games in Vancouver. That's an international military adaptive sport event.

"The (Invictus) Games, to the athletes, are an opportunity for them to feel like they're still part of the team," Shannon said. "I know that's what it does for me."

The Invictus Games were started in 2014 by Prince Harry of the United Kingdom.

San Diego is one of three finalists to host the 2029 Invictus Games.

Webb — who is from San Diego — said he supports his hometown's bid.

"It'd mean everything — if I work hard now to play there, it would mean everything," he said. "It'd be a huge honor for me to represent ... my nation in my hometown. That'd be a dream come true."

A decision on the 2029 host city is expected in July.