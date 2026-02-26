Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Military

At San Diego Wounded Warrior Trials, winning comes second

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Contributors: Carolyne Corelis / Video Journalist
Published February 26, 2026 at 5:41 PM PST

Hundreds of service members and veterans from five military branches are in San Diego this week to compete in adaptive sports trials — the first step in a journey that can take athletes to national competitions and beyond.

Service members from the Air and Space Forces are at Camp Pendleton with the Marines for trials that began Wednesday. The Navy and Coast Guard are holding their Wounded Warrior Trials at Naval Air Station North Island starting Friday.

Teams from the United Kingdom and Ukraine are also competing at Camp Pendleton.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The Warrior Games are the Defense Department's service-wide competition for service members and veterans recovering from injuries. They began in 2010.

Adaptive sports have become an important part of some people's recovery plans.

Eight wheelchair basketball players from the Marine Corps team watch the ball swish through the hoop at a gym on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton during Warrior Trials practice Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026.
Carolyne Corelis
Marine Corps wheelchair basketball athletes practice for the Warrior Trials at Camp Pendleton Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026.

They were for Air Force Master Sgt. Jason Ostberg. Last year he made the Air Force team and competed in the Warrior Games.

"I'm trying not to get emotional, but it was a good experience," Ostberg told KPBS after wheelchair basketball practice Wednesday. "I'll never forget it. It's helped so much in my recovery journey."

For Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Vincent Webb, just being at the trials says something.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

"I fought hard to get to this point, to be able just to stand here — you know, tolerate the pain and go," Webb said.

Webb was assigned to 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion when an injury landed him at Camp Pendleton's Wounded Warrior Regiment.

Marine Gunnery Sgt. Vincent Webb dribbles up the court during wheelchair basketball practice at the Warrior Trials at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026.
Carolyne Corelis
Marine Gunnery Sgt. Vincent Webb dribbles up the court during wheelchair basketball practice at the Warrior Trials at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026.

He said his goal is to make the Marine Corps team — especially to play wheelchair basketball.

Webb's son is also in the Marines, a lance corporal stationed in Hawaii. He said he's trying to prove something to himself, but that's not all.

"And then just to be that example to my son that yeah, it doesn't matter what life brings you, you know?" Webb said. "Just keep pushing, continue to set goals and achieve them. I strongly believe that ... things don't happen to you — they happen for you."

The Warrior Games will be held in San Antonio this June.

Marine veteran Joshua Shannon went to the games last year, and from there went on to the Invictus Games in Vancouver. That's an international military adaptive sport event.

"The (Invictus) Games, to the athletes, are an opportunity for them to feel like they're still part of the team," Shannon said. "I know that's what it does for me."

The Invictus Games were started in 2014 by Prince Harry of the United Kingdom.

San Diego is one of three finalists to host the 2029 Invictus Games.

Webb — who is from San Diego — said he supports his hometown's bid.

"It'd mean everything — if I work hard now to play there, it would mean everything," he said. "It'd be a huge honor for me to represent ... my nation in my hometown. That'd be a dream come true."

A decision on the 2029 host city is expected in July.

Tags

Military SportsVeterans
Andrew Dyer
I cover the military and veterans affairs at KPBS. As a veteran who enlisted in the Navy after 9/11, I understand the challenges service members and veterans face because I’ve faced them, too. I’m looking to tell the stories of our local sailors, Marines and veterans and hold government entities accountable when they fail military and veteran families.
See stories by Andrew Dyer

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News