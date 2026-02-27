Regulatory decision sees SDG&E profits decline by a third

<<<HEADLINES>>>

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 27TH>>>> [SDG&E PROFITS FELL BY MORE THAN A THIRD LAST YEAR]

ON WEDNESDAY, CHULA VISTA ANNOUNCED A FOOD PANTRY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CATHOLIC CHARITIES DIOCESE OF SAN DIEGO

CITY OFFICIALS SAY ITS THE FIRST OF ITS KIND IN THE SOUTH BAY AND IS SET TO OFFICIALLY OPEN ON MARCH 4TH

ACCORDING TO THE CITY IT WILL OPERATE ON MONDAYS AND WEDNESDAYS FROM NOON UNTIL 7 P-M

A RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY WAS HELD TO CELEBRATE THE PANTRY WHICH IS LOCATED AT THE CIVIC CENTER CHULA VISTA PUBLIC LIBRARY

MAYOR JOHN MCCANN SAYS THE PANTRY IS A MEANINGFUL INVESTMENT IN THE WELL-BEING OF CHULA VISTA ADDING THAT IT REINFORCES OUR COMMITMENT TO ENSURING EVERY RESIDENT IS TREATED WITH DIGNITY, RESPECT AND CARE

An Olympic athlete is back home in Carlsbad.. after making history at the 2026 Winter Games

Kaillie (Kaylee) Humphries left Milan-Cortina with two new medals.

She and her teammate, Jasmine Jones, clinched Bronze in the two-woman bobsled-- making Olympic history as the first mom duo to medal in the sport.

Humphries joined KPBS Midday Edition for a chat yesterday.

The 40-year-old talked about what it was like competing in her 1st Olympics after undergoing I-V-F treatments and giving birth to her son:

[3:26 PM]

SOT 0:13

KAILLIE HUMPHRIES / OLYMPIC BOBSLEDDER

7:39-8:16

I had a big uphill battle and I think that's what makes these bronze medals feel gold to me. I went in just wanting to be the best version of myself.. if I walked away with no medals I would be happy just to be a mom.

OUTCUE: ...just to be a mom]

[3:26 PM]

You can hear the full interview on KPBS Midday Edition at KPBS-dot-org.. or wherever you get your podcasts

San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan is disputing a story KPBS reported this month on racial disparities in special charges that can lead to life without parole.

KPBS’s story relied on a data analysis from a researcher who attributed cases to D-As based on disposition date.

The D-A’s office provided an analysis that attributed cases to D-As based on charging date.

It showed no racial disparity in making these special charges against Black and white defendants when looking only at multiple murder cases during D-A Stephan’s tenure.

KPBS has clarified the story to include more detail about the analysis and the data it used. Go to KPBS-dot-org to learn more.

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

WE MAY BE PAYING MORE FOR UTILITIES, BUT SAN DIEGO GAS AND ELECTRIC’S ANNUAL PROFITS FELL BY MORE THAN A THIRD LAST YEAR.

KPBS REPORTER KATIE HYSON SAYS IT’S BECAUSE OF A REGULATORY DECISION.

SDGE 1 trt 1:13 SOQ (kh/mb)

San Diego Gas & Electric earned 563-million dollars in profit last year. That’s according to the annual report filed Thursday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

That’s down more than a third from the year before because of a large, one-time charge to the company, something called “regulatory disallowances.”

Basically, they thought they would recover costs regulators are now telling them they’re on the hook for.

Without that loss, they would have made nearly a billion dollars in profits.

Their profits more than tripled between 2007 and 20-23.

CG: YUSEF MILLER / INTERFAITH COALITION FOR EARTH JUSTICE

SOT :11 They toast each other with champagne on their earnings annually, at the backs and the sweat and the threat of families not being able to pay their rent, not being able to keep up with their bills.

Yusef Miller is a member of the Interfaith Coalition for Earth Justice. They’re one of several community groups pushing the City of San Diego to create a publicly owned, nonprofit utility they say could charge lower rates.

S-D-G-and-E spokesperson Anthony Wagner says the company works to keep bills as low as possible while still investing in better infrastructure.

Katie Hyson, KPBS News

AFTER A LONG MEETING ON WEDNESDAY … THE MAJORITY OF THE ESCONDIDO CITY COUNCIL OPTED TO CONTINUE A CONTRACT LETTING FEDERAL IMMIGRATION OFFICERS TRAIN AT A CITY-OWNED FIRING RANGE.

A COMMUNITY ORGANIZER TELLS KPBS NORTH COUNTY REPORTER ALEXANDER NGUYEN THAT THEY WILL CONTINUE TO FIGHT THE PRESENCE OF ICE IN THEIR CITY.

Hundreds showed up at the Escondido City Council meeting Wednesday.

Pleading with the council to protect their community. More than half of Escondido's residents are Latino.

NATPOP COUNCIL MEETING 00:48:49:24 → 00:48:57:12 “Your community is crying”

Council member Consuelo Martinez was the only one to speak out against the contract.

COUNCIL MEETTING 04:46:14:04 → 04:46:16:21 “I want to protect you. I hear you, I see you.”

Some council members cited concerns about possible consequences and retribution from the Trump administration.

Salvador G. Sarmiento, with the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, says the council was being cowardly by hiding behind the Trump administration.

SOT ZOOM 06:44 → 07:00

CG: Salvador G. Sarmiento // National Day Laborer Organizing Network

“The fact that to turn your back on your own neighbors because you're afraid of some Palm Beach politician that's in the White House right now, that's cowardly, and that's really… It's really sad, honestly, that we can't count on local officials to show a fraction of the courage that their own working-class residents demonstrate.”

No one from the city was available for comment Thursday. The contract remains in place.

AN/KPBS News

AS THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT FAST-TRACKS ITS RESPONSE TO A MAJOR SEWAGE SPILL IN THE POTOMAC RIVER,

ENVIRONMENT REPORTER TAMMY MURGA SAYS RESIDENTS LIVING NEAR THE SAN DIEGO-MEXICO BORDER SAY THEY FEEL LEFT BEHIND.

POTOMAC 1 trt: 1:14 SOQ

This week, President Trump declared an emergency after more than 200 million gallons of raw sewage spilled into the Potomac River.

The move fast-tracks resources for repairs, clean up and water testing.

But millions more frequently spill over the San Diego-Mexico border, near where Marvel Harrison lives.

POTOMAC 00:10

“I'm very glad for the declaration for the people there. I'm disgusted that we have waited and struggled so long to not have one here.”

She and her husband Tom Csanadi say their community deserves a rapid response, too.

POTOMAC 00:08

“On the worst days, we get headaches, we get a little bit of brain fog, we get nausea, we lose appetite. It's hard to sleep.”

Local leaders have declared the crisis an emergency.

To bring federal resources in an expedited way, the governor must request aid and the president would need to approve. That hasn’t happened.

In a statement, San Diego County Supervisor Paloma Aguirre said, quote, “It is time for the administration to apply the same standard of urgency to the families of South San Diego.”

Mexico and the U.S. have committed to completing sewage fixes by the end of 2028. Tammy Murga, KPBS News

##########

HUNDREDS OF MILITARY ADAPTIVE SPORTS ATHLETES ARE IN SAN DIEGO… COMPETING FOR A SPOT IN THE DEFENSE DEPARTMENT WARRIOR GAMES.

MILITARY REPORTER ANDREW DYER SAYS UNLIKE MOST COMPETITIVE SPORTS, AT THESE GAMES, WINNING COMES SECOND.

WWTRIALS 1 (AD) :54

THE TRIALS ARE THE OPENING EVENT FOR THE OLYMPIC-LIKE COMPETITION AMONG WOUNDED SERVICE MEMBERS AND VETERANS.

MARINES ARE JOINED BY THE AIR AND SPACE FORCE TRIALISTS AS WELL AS TEAMS FROM THE U-K AND UKRAINE.

GUNNERY SGT. VINCENT WEBB WORKED WITH AMPHIBIOUS VEHICLES BEFORE AN INJURY SENT HIM TO CAMP PENDLETON’S WOUNDED WARRIOR REGIMENT.

VW: I FOUGHT HARD TO GET TO THIS POINT, TO BE ABLE JUST TO STAND HERE, YOU KNOW, TOLERATE THE PAIN AND GO FROM EVERYTHING.

WEBB’S SON IS ALSO IN THE MARINES – A LANCE CORPORAL STATIONED IN HAWAII. WEBB SAYS HE’S NOT JUST DOING THIS TO PROVE SOMETHING TO HIMSELF, BUT…

VW: AND THEN JUST TO BE THAT EXAMPLE TO MY SON, THAT, YEAH, IT DOESN'T MATTER WHAT LIFE BRINGS YOU, YOU KNOW, JUST KEEP PUSHING, CONTINUE TO SET GOALS AND ACHIEVE THEM.

THE NAVY AND COAST GUARD TRIALS START FRIDAY AT NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND. THE WARRIOR GAMES ARE IN SAN ANTONIO THIS SUMMER.

ANDREW DYER, KPBS NEWS

AS WE DO FOR YOU EACH AND EVERY FRIDAY, HERE ARE SOME WEEKEND EVENTS HAPPENING ACROSS THE COUNTY THAT YOU AND YOURS CAN ENJOY

ON FRIDAY, IN HONOR OF THE 20-26 WINTER OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC GAMES, POINT LOMA NAZARENE UNIVERSITY HAS INSTALLED A TEMPORARY EXHIBIT FEATURING HISTORICAL OLYMPIC POSTERS

MILAN-CORTINA WINTER GAMES POSTERS FROM 19-56 AND 20-26 AND WILL BE ON DISPLAY THROUGH MARCH AT P-L-N-U’S RYAN LIBRARY

ON SATURDAY, THERE IS THE CHINESE NEW YEAR FAIR !

THE FAIR HAS BEEN GOING SINCE 19-83

THIS YEARS THEME IS “WHEN TEN THOUSAND HORSES MOVE AS ONE, EVERYONE REJOICES”

THERE WILL BE FOOD AND TALENTED LOCALS CAN EVEN ENTER AN ART CONTEST

YOU CAN VISIT S-D-C-N-Y DOT ORG FOR MORE

AND WITH OPTIONS ON FRIDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY IS SEAWORLD’S SEVEN SEAS FOOD FESTIVAL

IT PAIRS TWO ESSENTIALS, MUSIC WITH FOOD AND MAKES ITS RETURN WITH AN ALL-NEW MENU CURATED BY AN EXECUTIVE CHEF

SEAWORLD SAYS FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER THE FUN WILL ALSO MAKE ITS WAY ONTO THEIR BAYSIDE AMPHITHEATER STAGE WITH CONCERTS

WHATEVER YOU DECIDE TO DO THIS WEEKEND… HAVE FUN AND ENJOY!

