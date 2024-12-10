Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Books Through Bars San Diego is an organization that gathers and ships books to people incarcerated nationwide. KPBS arts reporter Julia Dixon Evans spoke to volunteers about this impactful work.

Local prison book program brings connection and humanity despite censorship

By Julia Dixon Evans / Arts Reporter/Podcast Host
Contributors: Anthony Wallace / Arts Podcast Producer,  Charlotte Radulovich / Video Journalist
Published December 10, 2024 at 6:25 PM PST

Cherish Burtson remembers when books were her only escape. She was incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institute in Dublin, California.

"And I went through so many books; I think that's the only thing that allowed me to actually get through it," Burtson said.

A woman is shown wearing a black jacket and white, printed t-shirt. She has blonde hair and is looking at the camera, smiling slightly. Trees, a brick building, picnic tables and a concrete staircase are shown behind her.
Julia Dixon Evans
/
KPBS
Cherish Burtson volunteers with Books Through Bars San Diego. Previously incarcerated, she said that books and letters were her only escape.

Now, Burtson volunteers with Books Through Bars San Diego, a mutual aid collective that sends books to prisons. The group holds regular packing events at Groundwork Books at UC San Diego. Volunteers open letters from incarcerated people, select books and write letters back.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

This year, the group received about 150 letters per month. They shipped 1,200 books to incarcerated people in 200 facilities across 40 states.

Books Through Bars San Diego receives an average of 150 letters each month, from prisons and correctional facilities across the country. Postage stamps and postmarks display on letters from Pittsburgh, PA and Columbia, SC among others.
Julia Dixon Evans
/
KPBS
Books Through Bars San Diego receives an average of 150 letters each month, from prisons and correctional facilities across the country.

"When you're in there, you're just at a complete standstill and you really feel like the outside world forgets about you. And it's those little things — letters and books — that make you feel like you actually still are a part of the world," Burtson said.

Books Through Bars operates with minimal overhead. It is volunteer-run and relies on word-of-mouth and prison resource lists to spread the word. Groundwork Books donates storage and event space for packing events. Books are donated by the community and bookstores, with donations sites scattered throughout the region.

Another volunteer with Books Through Bars, Terry Vargas, said the busiest book donation sites include Libélula Books, the Friends of Serra Mesa Library and Groundwork Books.

Books Through Bars San Diego volunteer terry vargas says the organization shipped 1,200 books this year, nearly a metric ton. That's $6,295 in shipping costs.
Julia Dixon Evans
/
KPBS
Books Through Bars San Diego volunteer terry vargas says the organization shipped 1,200 books this year, nearly a metric ton. That's $6,295 in shipping costs.

The group’s primary expense is shipping. It costs roughly $5 to send each package of books, which added up to $6,295 in shipping costs in 2024. To raise money, the group recently published and sold zines of art sent by incarcerated people along with their book requests.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Organizers say about 70% of their packages make it through security.

Prisons routinely censor books. According to a 2023 study by PEN America, correctional facilities in all 50 states contribute to the nation's largest book ban. Many states, including California, keep a centralized banned book list. In other states, the list is vague and less predictable. Books containing sexuality, nudity, violence or content that may be a "threat to security," certain DIY instructions, or stories about life in prison are often censored, according to PEN America research.

Researchers found that, in addition to banned book lists and categories, censorship also exists from on-the-spot judgment from facility mailrooms, and "content-neutral" censorship — a catch-all for other reasons an incarcerated person may not be allowed to receive a book.

This may include used books, hardcovers, improper mailing practices or failure to comply with facility mailroom procedures.

Crates of packed books are shown ready to ship to prisons across the country during a Books Through Bars San Diego book packing event on Dec. 7, 2024.
Julia Dixon Evans
/
KPBS
Crates of packed books are shown ready to ship to prisons across the country during a Books Through Bars San Diego book packing event on Dec. 7, 2024.

The rules for book shipments vary widely and are hard to track.

"Facilities are becoming stricter and stricter with the requirements — some facilities have adopted requirements where they only accept white envelopes — and these are just like arbitrary rules, just add barriers for us to be able to send these packages," vargas said.

But for Books Through Bars, it's worth the effort.

The packing events are powerful for the volunteers, too.

"I think that impact goes two ways," Burston said.

"Just being able to actually read people's words and know that we are making some kind of difference, no matter how small," she said. "So actually showing up for people who are incarcerated and building that connection with them — which reading their actual words forces you to do — that was really powerful for me."

A letter from an incarcerated person is shown on Dec. 7, 2024. It reads "I am writing to request books. I really appreciate the work your organization is doing for prisoners. It really helps me not lose my cool. Saves my life, really."
Julia Dixon Evans
A letter from an incarcerated person is shown on Dec. 7, 2024. It reads "I am writing to request books. I really appreciate the work your organization is doing for prisoners. It really helps me not lose my cool. Saves my life, really."

Letters from incarcerated people often express gratitude, Vargas said. At a recent packing event, she opened a letter from Zachary in Indiana, written on a torn half-sheet of binder paper.

"He says, 'I'm writing to request books. I really appreciate the work your organization is doing for prisoners. It really helps me not lose my cool. It saves my life, really," vargas read.

Books Through Bars’ next packing event is scheduled for January. Volunteers and donations are always welcome.

Tags

Arts & Culture Books
Julia Dixon Evans
Julia Dixon Evans writes the KPBS Arts newsletter, produces and edits the KPBS/Arts Calendar and works with the KPBS team to cover San Diego's diverse arts scene. Previously, Julia wrote the weekly Culture Report for Voice of San Diego and has reported on arts, culture, books, music, television, dining, the outdoors and more for The A.V. Club, Literary Hub and San Diego CityBeat. She studied literature at UCSD (where she was an oboist in the La Jolla Symphony), and is a published novelist and short fiction writer. She is the founder of Last Exit, a local reading series and literary journal, and she won the 2019 National Magazine Award for Fiction. Julia lives with her family in North Park and loves trail running, vegan tacos and live music.
See stories by Julia Dixon Evans
Got a question or tip for KPBS/Arts?

A graphic showing the One Book, One San Diego logo next to a book cover with a question mark.
Help us find the next One Book, One San Diego selections!
Residents of San Diego and Imperial County and Baja California are invited to nominate books online. Please submit nominations prior to March 15 for titles to be considered for the 2025 season. Share your favorite title or two today!
Nominate a book ↗
More News