CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: New Potatoes

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 15, 2025 at 2:35 PM PDT
Patatas Bravas
MILK STREET
/
APT
Patatas Bravas

Saturday, July 19, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + YouTube

From roasted to mashed, Milk Street gives potatoes a makeover! On this episode, Christopher Kimball visits Turkiye, where he learns a recipe for cheesy Turkish Mashed Potatoes.

Turkish Mashed Potatoes with Garlic, Yogurt and Cheese (Patates Paçasi)
CONNIE MILLER
/
APT
Turkish Mashed Potatoes with Garlic, Yogurt and Cheese (Patates Paçasi)

Then, Wes Martin prepares Patatas Bravas, sharing tips for getting perfect crispy potatoes without deep-frying. Finally, Rosemary Gill brings out the spice with Suya-Spiced Roasted Potatoes with Tomato-Chili Relish.

Suya-Spiced Roasted Potatoes with Tomato-Chili Relish
MILK STREET
/
APT
Suya-Spiced Roasted Potatoes with Tomato-Chili Relish
New Potatoes | Milk Street TV Season 8, Episode 11

Watch On Your Schedule: "New Potatoes" is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Potatoes
CONNIE MILLER
/
APT
Potatoes

Distributed by American Public TV

