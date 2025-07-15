CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: New Potatoes

Saturday, July 19, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + YouTube

From roasted to mashed, Milk Street gives potatoes a makeover! On this episode, Christopher Kimball visits Turkiye, where he learns a recipe for cheesy Turkish Mashed Potatoes.

CONNIE MILLER / APT Turkish Mashed Potatoes with Garlic, Yogurt and Cheese (Patates Paçasi)

Then, Wes Martin prepares Patatas Bravas, sharing tips for getting perfect crispy potatoes without deep-frying. Finally, Rosemary Gill brings out the spice with Suya-Spiced Roasted Potatoes with Tomato-Chili Relish.

MILK STREET / APT Suya-Spiced Roasted Potatoes with Tomato-Chili Relish

New Potatoes | Milk Street TV Season 8, Episode 11

CONNIE MILLER / APT Potatoes

