CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: New Potatoes
Saturday, July 19, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + YouTube
From roasted to mashed, Milk Street gives potatoes a makeover! On this episode, Christopher Kimball visits Turkiye, where he learns a recipe for cheesy Turkish Mashed Potatoes.
Then, Wes Martin prepares Patatas Bravas, sharing tips for getting perfect crispy potatoes without deep-frying. Finally, Rosemary Gill brings out the spice with Suya-Spiced Roasted Potatoes with Tomato-Chili Relish.
