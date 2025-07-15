COOK'S COUNTRY: Southwestern Vegetarian Fare
Saturday, July 19, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV (not available in the PBS app)
Test Cook Christie Morrison makes host Julia Collin Davison Vegetarian Chili and Toni Tipton-Martin talks about the International Chili Society. Jack Bishop challenges Bridget Lancaster to a tasting of Kansas-City Style Barbecue Sauce.
The Best Store-Bought Barbecue Sauce, Vegetarian Chili, and Jalapeño-Cheddar Scones | Cook's Country
Ashley Moore bakes Jalepeno-Cheddar Scones.
CC 17 Jalapeno Cheddar Scones.pdf
Get the recipe for Jalepeno-Cheddar Scones
