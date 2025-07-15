COOK'S COUNTRY: Southwestern Vegetarian Fare

Saturday, July 19, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV (not available in the PBS app)

Test Cook Christie Morrison makes host Julia Collin Davison Vegetarian Chili and Toni Tipton-Martin talks about the International Chili Society. Jack Bishop challenges Bridget Lancaster to a tasting of Kansas-City Style Barbecue Sauce.

The Best Store-Bought Barbecue Sauce, Vegetarian Chili, and Jalapeño-Cheddar Scones | Cook's Country

Ashley Moore bakes Jalepeno-Cheddar Scones.

Chantal Lambeth / Chantal Lambeth Jalepeno-Cheddar Scones