COOK'S COUNTRY: Southwestern Vegetarian Fare

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 15, 2025 at 3:30 PM PDT
Vegetarian Chili
Chantal Lambeth
/
Chantal Lambeth
Vegetarian Chili

Saturday, July 19, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV (not available in the PBS app)

Test Cook Christie Morrison makes host Julia Collin Davison Vegetarian Chili and Toni Tipton-Martin talks about the International Chili Society. Jack Bishop challenges Bridget Lancaster to a tasting of Kansas-City Style Barbecue Sauce.

Ashley Moore bakes Jalepeno-Cheddar Scones.

Jalepeno-Cheddar Scones
Chantal Lambeth
/
Chantal Lambeth
Jalepeno-Cheddar Scones

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
