Tell us about your housing challenges

California’s housing crisis continues. As new housing fails to keep up with demand, rents increase, and home prices rise. These factors create scarcity for many San Diego residents and a challenging housing market for nearly everyone.

In 2024, according to The Southern California Rental Housing Association, the average rent in San Diego County was over $2,100 per month. The current average home value in San Diego, according to data from Zillow, is over $1 million.

Some new laws are aiming to improve the housing situation, but change can be slow. Many San Diegans still struggle to find permanent, reliable housing within their budgets.

Housing insecurity can affect nearly every aspect of life, from transportation to general well-being, and every road block along the way can add to difficulties and make the entire process more challenging.

KPBS is doing a story about how residents are affected by challenges finding and securing housing and how that affects their daily lives.

