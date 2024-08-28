Give Now
Free Jane

Episode 2: Jane’s trial

 August 28, 2024 at 9:01 AM PDT
By KPBS Public Media
Tony Zuniga
/
KPBS
A blue, pink and white graphic reading "Free Jane" is overlaid on an undated photo of Jane Dorotik.
Jane Dorotik’s trial began in March 2000 and it was a media circus. While the prosecution focused on scientific evidence — tire tracks, blood pattern analysis, contents of Bob’s stomach — the defense didn’t tackle that evidence and instead took the unusual strategy of blaming Jane’s daughter Claire for the murder. This only added to the circus aspect — a wealthy white woman or her attractive daughter committed a murder, gaining the case national attention. This episode looks at how police conduct homicide investigations, zeroing in on a suspect and then finding evidence to support that suspect’s guilt.

