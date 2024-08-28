Episode 3: Jane’s time in prison

Jane Dorotik had always believed the justice system worked just fine, and people who were in prison likely deserved to be there. When she was convicted of her husband’s murder, she quickly realized that was not the case. Then when she went to prison, she met more women who had also been treated unfairly. She began to see how broken the system is, even for women who were guilty of their crimes. This episode looks at Jane’s transformation and how her tendency to organize and advocate took hold in a prison context.