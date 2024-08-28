Episode 1: What happened to Jane Dorotik?

On Sunday, Feb. 13, 2000, Jane Dorotik’s husband Bob went out for a run and never came back. He was found dead by the side of the road early the next morning, and Jane’s life changed forever. Three days later, she was arrested for his murder. This opening episode gives the details on who Jane was and what happened the day Bob was murdered. It also points at what’s to come — the media’s role in Jane’s trial and conviction, the faulty science used at her trial, and how she has transformed from wealthy white woman with no concerns about the criminal justice system into an abolitionist prison activist.