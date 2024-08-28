Give Now
Free Jane

Episode 5: How forensic science is used

 August 28, 2024 at 9:04 AM PDT
By KPBS Public Media
Popular culture and the media are obsessed with forensic science. There are TV shows, podcasts and documentaries devoted to it. But much of that science does not always hold up to scrutiny, especially as our technology advances. Things like bite mark analysis, tire track analysis, hair analysis and other techniques are regularly used in courtrooms but do not always produce accurate results.

Free Jane