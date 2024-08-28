Episode 7: What happens next

We still have no strong leads on who actually killed Bob Dorotik. This episode goes through how DNA evidence led to Jane’s charges finally being dismissed, and why that same DNA evidence can’t lead police to the actual killer. It also looks at what’s next for Jane and how she is devoting all her time to activism, lobbying the government for prison reform. This episode looks at why Jane has changed her life post-prison, but also how her work now makes sense given her personality and how she handled her time behind bars.

