Quiz: Test your knowledge of the top San Diego stories of 2025

By Brenden Tuccinardi / Web Producer
Published December 30, 2025 at 8:54 AM PST
From left to right: Thousands of people march through downtown San Diego to protest the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown and efforts to consolidate power on June 14, 2025. Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., speaks with reporters following a closed-door meeting with fellow Republicans at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. A tsunami evacuation route sign at the intersection of Mission Boulevard and Manhattan Court in Mission Beach on July 29, 2025.
Kori Suzuki/KPBS, J. Scott Applewhite/AP, Alexander Nguyen/KPBS
From left to right: Thousands of people march through downtown San Diego to protest the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown and efforts to consolidate power on June 14, 2025. Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., speaks with reporters following a closed-door meeting with fellow Republicans at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. A tsunami evacuation route sign at the intersection of Mission Boulevard and Manhattan Court in Mission Beach on July 29, 2025.

As 2025 comes to a close, we’re revisiting some of the biggest stories of the year. From the local impacts of federal policy, to a plane crash and city budget woes, there was a lot to keep track of this year.

Test your knowledge of the top stories from KPBS in 2025 with the interactive quiz below. Whether you just scan headlines or read all the way to the bottom of the page, you’ll for sure learn something you didn’t know yet about 2025.

If you need a quick refresher, check out the KPBS News year in review.

Living San DiegoSan Diego GovernmentHolidays
Brenden Tuccinardi
Brenden Tuccinardi is a web producer at KPBS. He is responsible for writing web stories, copy editing and updating the station’s website. Prior to joining KPBS, Brenden was an assistant English teacher in Madrid, Spain. Before that, he served as Editor in Chief of The Daily Aztec, San Diego State’s independent student newspaper.
See stories by Brenden Tuccinardi

