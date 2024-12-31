San Diego animal shelters in crisis

The problem of overcrowded animal shelters is something we have been hearing about and reporting on for some time. In this special Evening Edition, we take a closer look at the problem: why it’s happening, what's being done about it, and what you can do to help pets in need.
Caring for a pet can be expensive but there are some free and cheap resources that can help.
Dog groomer's artistic touch helps get dogs adopted
How California's vet telehealth law is changing the landscape of pet care in San Diego
The Humane Society is in dire need of fosters. One El Cajon family is stepping up
Young adults with disabilities build skills training shelter dogs
Animal shelters go from cold to cozy, thanks to volunteers
From charismatic macrofauna to tiny sea squirts, here are some species formally identified by scientists in 2024.
Each week some revelation about bird flu seems to flutter through the news cycle. Here's what the latest research is saying about how it is spreading and how to keep yourself and your pets safe.
Moo Deng and Haggis are joined by another slick, round supreme on the scene. Fans of the new baby can cast their vote to name her until New Year's Eve, with the winning name announced the next day.
"Bubble butt" can leave turtles struggling to swim normally — or unable to submerge at all. A 3D-printed harness can help.
Research explains how foxes hunting mice can plunge down into the snow at high speeds without injuring their poor little snouts.