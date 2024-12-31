Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

San Diego animal shelters in crisis

In this undated gif, various animal photos are seen.
Phil Nenna
/
KPBS
In this undated gif, various animal photos are seen.

San Diego animal shelters in crisis

Jump to ...

The problem of overcrowded animal shelters is something we have been hearing about and reporting on for some time. In this special Evening Edition, we take a closer look at the problem: why it’s happening, what's being done about it, and what you can do to help pets in need.

In this undated photo, Zoe the cat lays on a bed in San Diego, Calif.
Find pet resources
Caring for a pet can be expensive but there are some free and cheap resources that can help.
Explore
Watch the videos
Dog groomer's artistic touch helps get dogs adopted
How California's vet telehealth law is changing the landscape of pet care in San Diego
The Humane Society is in dire need of fosters. One El Cajon family is stepping up
Young adults with disabilities build skills training shelter dogs
Animal shelters go from cold to cozy, thanks to volunteers
Read more animal stories
Load More