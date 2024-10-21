Young adults with disabilities build skills training shelter dogs

D’Angelo Garcia is one of 40 young adults with special needs who volunteers at a San Diego County animal shelter in Bonita.

“I've been working here for about maybe three years now. I wanted to work at the animal shelter because helping all these dogs is my goal in life. Because every single one of these dogs here and other animals deserve a loving home and a caring family,” Garcia said.

Garcia, 20, was diagnosed with ADHD, autism and cerebral palsy when he was 13. He volunteers about three times a week. During the week, he walks and takes the bus with the other students enrolled in the program from Sweetwater High School. It takes them about an hour and a half to reach the shelter. On Saturdays, he travels there alone.

The program staff teaches them work skills, such as punctuality, dressing for work and using public transportation. Working with the dogs teaches them responsibility, patience and other social skills.

Rachael Borrelli, interim assistant director of the County of San Diego Animal Services said it’s the only program in the county that allows direct interaction between participants and animals.

“A lot of people are scared to give adults with special needs job experience because there are some obstacles that we have to overcome. But we noticed the incredible benefit that it was not only to our animals, but to the adults that were coming in,” Borrelli said.

Animal Services collaborates with ten different organizations, including Sweetwater High School, Rez Care, Ark, among other advocacy organizations that support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Participants tasks range from doing laundry, making treats for the dogs to walking them and helping with socialization.

The program is helping D’Angelo and others gain valuable work experience, said Keith Cappello, an instructional health care assistant at Sweetwater Union High School District.

Heidi de Marco / KPBS A dog from a San Diego County animal shelter sits on the concrete on Oct. 16, 2024. Forty adults with special needs volunteer at the county shelter five days a week. They perform tasks such as laundry, making treats, walking the dogs, and helping them with socialization.

“So they're afforded the opportunity to work with animals. Animals have a way of drawing humans out of their shell. So sometimes they need that. Sometimes they're very sheltered,” he said.

Borrelli said the participants have also made an impact on the staff.

“It's also shown our staff to be more tender, to be more understanding, to be more compassionate and accept people from all walks of life. And know we all have value and skill. But it might be different than ours. So, just to be open minded and take a risk with these students,” she said.

Garcia is a perfect example of how the program is helping change lives, she said.

“He came in three years ago. I was here on his first day and helped train him. Super shy. Super withdrawn. We've seen tremendous growth in him and he would be a perfect candidate to be an animal care attendant once he gets, you know, enough experience,” Borrelli said.

Valerie Garcia, D’Angelo’s mother, is grateful for the program. She said it has created new possibilities for her son’s future employment and personal development.

“They teach them things as they go. It's always a lesson,” she said. “He's always been really passionate about animals. I always thought that it was the perfect fit for him to work at the shelter.”

D’Angelo hopes to work at the shelter full-time.

“It makes me feel confident in life that we come here to help all the animals. My family's proud of me,” he said. "I'm working my best to get a job so I can help all these animals get a home.”

More information about the program can be found in the volunteer section of the County of San Diego Animal Services website.